The Dallas Wings finalized their training camp roster following the 2022 WNBA Draft. The team added guard Veronica Burton, guard Jasmine Dickey and forward Jazz Bond with their three selections in the draft. The team will begin their training camp on Sunday, April 17.
The Wings will have two preseason matchups during their camp, with an away contest against the defending WNBA Champion Chicago Sky on April 25 before returning home to face the Indiana Fever on May 2. The team’s 2022 regular season campaign begins at home on May 7 against the Atlanta Dream.
2022 DALLAS WINGS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
No.
Player
Pos.
College
Exp.
22
Morgan Bertsch
F
California-Davis
1
11
Jazz Bond
F
North Florida
R
12
Veronica Burton
G
Northwestern
R
35
Charli Collier
F-C
Texas
2
23
Jasmine Dickey
G
Delaware
R
33
Chelsea Dungee
G
Arkansas
2
15
Allisha Gray
G
South Carolina
6
52
Tyasha Harris
G
South Carolina
3
20
Isabelle Harrison
F
Tennessee
6
4
Moriah Jefferson
G
Connecticut
6
28
Awak Kuier*
F
Finland
2
3
Marina Mabrey
G
Notre Dame
4
7
Teaira McCowan*
C
Mississippi State
4
24
Arike Ogunbowale
G
Notre Dame
4
0
Satou Sabally *
F
Oregon
3
5
Unique Thompson
F
Auburn
R
6
Kayla Thornton*
F
Texas El-Paso
7
2
Destinee Walker
G
Notre Dame
1
* Tentative late arrivals due to overseas commitments
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
