The Flower Mound baseball team poses for pictures in front of their fans after the Jaguars beat Denton Guyer, 4-0, on Friday from Southlake Carroll to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2014.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

SOUTHLAKE – Nine years ago, Flower Mound junior Garrett Wallace was the bat boy for the Jaguars baseball team. He vividly recalls being in the dogpile after Flower Mound defeated San Antonio Reagan 10-0 to capture the Class 5A state title in 2014.

On Friday night, Wallace again was in the dogpile after another milestone victory for the Jaguars – this time as a player – after Flower Mound shut out Denton Guyer 4-0 in Game 2 of the Region I-6A final to advance to the state tournament for the first time since winning it all nine years ago.

