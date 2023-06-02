SOUTHLAKE – Nine years ago, Flower Mound junior Garrett Wallace was the bat boy for the Jaguars baseball team. He vividly recalls being in the dogpile after Flower Mound defeated San Antonio Reagan 10-0 to capture the Class 5A state title in 2014.
On Friday night, Wallace again was in the dogpile after another milestone victory for the Jaguars – this time as a player – after Flower Mound shut out Denton Guyer 4-0 in Game 2 of the Region I-6A final to advance to the state tournament for the first time since winning it all nine years ago.
“It’s an amazing, amazing feeling,” Wallace said. “I was just talking to someone about dogpiling as the team’s bat boy at that time when we won state. We just got done with the dogpile. A lot of déjà vu went through my mind. It’s an amazing feeling. I can’t describe it in words.”
Wallace's bat was a big reason why Flower Mound is heading to Round Rock.
After Flower Mound jumped out to a 2-0 lead with an RBI single by junior Sam Distel in the top of the second inning and a solo home run by junior Sam Erickson in the third inning, there were some nervous moments along the way for the Jaguars.
Wallace said that one run was all that Flower Mound needed to feel more at ease. It remained a two-run ballgame until the top of the seventh, and that’s when Wallace delivered in the clutch, hitting an RBI triple off the wall in right field to give the Jaguars a 3-0 advantage. After he slid into third base, it was a proud father-son moment between Wallace and his father, Jaguars head coach Danny Wallace.
“That was one of the best moments of my life, just being able to be over there and slide into third base and not only see my coach, but my dad,” Garrett said. “I knew that we were going to go to state at that moment. It was a pretty amazing feeling.”
Coach Wallace called Garrett’s hit the “nail in the coffin.”
“It was a proud moment for me for a lot of reasons,” coach Wallace said. “That was special. He’s a baseball player for the Jags first and then dad and son come next. When he comes into third base and the run scores, then he becomes my son. It was special.”
Flower Mound plated its fourth run of the game when Erickson beat out the throw to first base for an infield single.
The only question that
remained was if Jaguar senior right-hander Jacob Gholston was going to be able to polish off a complete-game shutout. He was at 93 pitches entering the bottom of the seventh but had to exit after throwing his 110th pitch – a walk issued to Guyer junior Hunter Gural. Gholston left to a standing ovation from the standing-room only crowd at Southlake Carroll.
Jaguar senior Evan Rolison walked senior Bryce Carver to put runners at first and second bases with two outs. But like throughout the two-game series, the Wildcats struggled to score with runners on base. Rolison struck out senior Brad Pruett to end the game.
Flower Mound’s starting pitching continued to dominate. The duo of Gholston and junior Zack James limited a Guyer offense that had averaged more than nine runs per game during its three previous contests to just one over the two-game series. Gholston struck out 10 against six hits in 6.2 shutout innings. It came one night after James struck out nine in a 4-1 win in Game 1.
“We’re pretty mature,” Gholston said. “That’s what the coaches help us to do a lot. They help us work through situations and keeping our minds calm.”
Perhaps the defining moment of the series came in the bottom of the second inning. Wildcats senior Josh Lumsden reached on a dropped third strike to load the bases with two outs. But it was a situation that Gholston worked around. Senior Lane Allen, who tallied five hits over the two games, hit a hard ground ball to Jaguars senior shortstop Ryder McDaniel, who threw the ball to junior third baseman Josh Glaser to get the force-out at third base.
“It was kind of scary, but I was just trusting myself and my pitches and trusting Zane (Becker),” Gholston said. “I know Zane sees a lot as a catcher and put all of my trust in him. It made me a little nervous, but I was glad that I got that out.”
And while Guyer couldn’t do anything with the bases-loaded situation, Flower Mound rode the momentum of that throw-out by McDaniel. Erickson crushed the second pitch that he saw from Pruett over the wall in left field for a 2-0 Jaguar advantage.
“I was just trying to get on base,” Erickson said. “I’m never trying to go out there and hit a home run. I’ll take it any day of the week. It was all about the momentum at that point. The energy swing was huge.”
Guyer again failed to convert with runners on base in the bottom of the sixth. Wildcat senior Ryan McClure lined a double into center field with two outs to put runners at second and third bases. Coach Wallace had a mound visit with Gholston after the hit. Gholston refocused and he proceeded to get a fantastic running catch in deep center field from Erickson to end the inning.
“He’s a big-game pitcher, and he’s learning to be a big-game pitcher,” coach Wallace said. “He made a lot of good pitches when he had to and we made a couple of plays behind him also.”
