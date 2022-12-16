There's no shortage of noteworthy performances turned in by student-athletes around the area. Each week, Star Local Media's sports staff will recognize five student-athletes from their respective coverage areas as part of its 5-Star Spotlight.
Here are a few athletes from sports reporter David Wolman's coverage area who have turned in standout moments over the past week.
Amarachi Kimpson, Little Elm girls basketball
After winning each of their previous four games by more than 40 points, the state-ranked Lady Lobos grinded out a 47-40 win at McKinney to tip off District 5-6A play. Kimpson led all scorers with 23 points.
Jeremiah Brown, Coppell boys basketball
Brown made the go-ahead 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to rally the Cowboys to a 61-60 victory against Class 5A’s No. 5 Killeen Ellison in the championship game of the Pflugerville Holiday Classic. He was named to the Holiday Classic all-tournament team.
Madison Cox, Flower Mound girls basketball
Cox recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift Flower Mound to a 56-40 victory at Plano East. It was the first Lady Jaguars’ first win over the Lady Panthers in three years. Flower Mound improved to 14-2 overall and 2-0 in District 6-6A.
Paris Bradley, Hebron girls basketball
The Lady Hawks outlasted Frisco Lebanon Trail, 76-63, Tuesday in a battle of state-ranked teams. Bradley was a force around the basket, finishing with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Hebron had 40 rebounds as a team.
Rayna Williams, The Colony girls basketball
The Lady Cougars began District 9-5A play with a convincing 86-21 victory against R.L. Turner. Williams recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals. It was the eighth straight win for The Colony, which improved to 11-6 overall.
