There's no shortage of noteworthy performances turned in by student-athletes around the area. Each week, Star Local Media's sports staff will recognize five student-athletes from their respective coverage areas as part of its 5-Star Spotlight.
Here are a few athletes from sports reporter David Wolman's coverage area who have turned standout moments over the past week.
Emily Pedro, Little Elm wrestling
The Lady Lobos' standout grappler qualified for the Class 6A state tournament as a sophomore and has built off that success quite well to begin her 2022-23 season. Pedro bested all comers at Azle's Nest Invitational on Dec. 3 and finished first overall in the event's 126-pound bracket.
Jaydan Hardy, Lewisville football
Lewisville's momentous 2022 season came to an end in the regional finals on Dec. 3 in a 24-13 loss to Prosper, but Hardy still made quite the impact. The blue-chip safety accounted for a 62-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. Earlier this week, Hardy was also announced as the 6-6A co-MVP alongside Coppell quarterback Jack Fishpaw.
Jules LaMendola, Coppell girls basketball
The Cowgirls have picked up where they left off following a historic 2021-22 season and that includes the reigning District 6-6A MVP. LaMendola was on fire during Wednesday's 82-45 blowout of Plano West, opening district play with a game-high 33 points to lead Coppell to victory.
Mya Dotson, Lewisville girls basketball
The Lady Farmers scored some rivalry bragging rights in Wednesday's district opener, rolling past Marcus for a 76-41 victory. Three Lewisville players finished in double figures in the blowout, including Dotson with 22 points.
Rayna Williams, The Colony girls basketball
The Lady Cougars went 5-0 in the Toast of the Coast Tournament in Rockport, and Williams was recognized as the tournament's MVP for her efforts. For the tournament, Williams averaged 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 steals, 2.8 assists and 2.0 blocks per game, and she racked up an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double on Nov. 28 against Frisco Independence.
