The Colony girls basketball team enjoyed some of its best seasons in program history under the direction of head coach Colby Davis.
Now, the Lady Cougars will have to search for her replacement.
Davis announced on her Twitter account on Tuesday that she has stepped down as head coach and girls athletic coordinator at The Colony after five seasons at the helm and will become the next head girls basketball coach at Arlington Martin.
“For the last five years, I have poured my heart and soul in to The Colony High School and Lewisville ISD,” she wrote. “I have never been more proud of that. The best things in life are the hardest to walk away from. I have accepted another position and I will not be returning to TC.
“I have five years of memories and lifelong friendships that will never be replaced. Thank you Cougar Nation for welcoming me and loving this small-town kid with open arms. You allowed me to grow and loved me every step of the way. I will forever be indebted to all of you. Here’s to new beginnings and God continuing to align my steps. I am beyond blessed and excited to be a Martin Warrior.”
Davis arrived at The Colony in 2016 from Bowie, where she spent seven years, including leading the Lady Rabbits to the past five consecutive district titles and appearances in the regional semifinals and quarterfinals during the previous two years, respectively. Additionally, Davis’ staff has been named Staff of the Year for five years running.
Prior to Davis’ arrival, the previous eight years on the hardwood under the former head coach, Jason Weese, were among the most successful of any athletic program at The Colony.
Davis picked up where Weese had left off.
Bolstered by the arrival of two future NCAA Division I signees in SMU’s Tamia Jones and Wake Forest’s Jewel Spear, Davis helped to elevate The Colony girls basketball team to new heights.
The Lady Cougars went on to record their first-ever undefeated district season in 2016-17, made trips to the regional quarterfinals in all four years and went to the regional semifinals twice. She finished with an overall record of 105-50 while at The Colony.
“I had a great five years there, and that had everything to do with the people there, from our administration to coaches, to the players and my coaches,” Davis said. “We were surrounded by a great group of people. They really helped in the playoff runs that we had. It came down to all of the support that we had from Lewisville ISD and TCHS.”
The Colony went 7-16 this past season but the Lady Cougars had only one senior on their roster – point guard Aariyah Cotto, who went on to earn a spot on the all-district first team. Two other Lady Cougars, junior forward Aaliyah Brown and sophomore post Rayna Williams, were named to the all-district second team and both players are expected to return for the 2021-22 season.
“There is a lot of potential,” Davis said. “They only graduated one senior. There are a lot of players returning. It’s going to be a good spot. The Colony is a special place, and they’ll get a great coach in there. I know that they’re working hard to hire the best person possible for the spot.”
Davis takes over at Martin for Brooke Brittain, who was hired as the next athletic coordinator and head girls basketball coach at Mansfield on May 18. Martin went 20-5 during the 2020-21 season and made an appearance in the regional quarterfinals.
