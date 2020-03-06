SAN ANTONIO - Argyle’s run to history continued Friday.
Behind a stifling defensive effort that forced 16 turnovers and a balanced offensive attack, the Lady Eagles came away with a 49-38 victory over Fredericksburg at the Alamodome in the Class 4A semifinal to punch their ticket back to the final game of the year.
It secured Argyle’s 41st consecutive playoff win and gives it a shot at a sixth straight 4A state title when it faces Fairfield at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Alamodome, with the last loss coming in the 2014 state championship.
“They refuse to lose,” said Chance Westmoreland, Argyle head coach. “They just have that mentality of they want to do whatever it takes, whether it’s get a stop, whether it’s make free throws – and that’s what I love about them. They’re close as a group. If we’re not close as a group, we’re not here right now.”
After one quarter, both offenses were struggling to find a basket. Argyle was 3-of-19 from the field and Fredericksburg was 3-of-13, giving the teams a combined 18.8% clip from the field as Argyle was clinging to a low-scoring 8-7 lead.
But minutes later, Argyle capped the first half on a 7-0 run in the final 44 seconds, lifted by two free throws from senior guard Rhyle McKinney, who then added a steal and layup, followed by senior guard Brooklyn Carl’s buzzer-beating 3 that gave the Lady Eagles a 24-21 lead heading into the locker room and erased a 21-17 deficit just moments earlier.
From there – and next to a tenacious defense that got 14 points off turnovers - Argyle went 6-of-12 overall in the second quarter, 6-of-10 in the third and 3-for-7 in the fourth for a 51.7% mark in the final 24 minutes following a 15.8% mark in the first quarter.
“Our coaching staff told us coming into this game that we had to just go out and get the first punch away at the very beginning,” McKinney said. “That’s just what we try to do. Like Brooklyn said, she was super confident going into the game, and that’s just how it has to be – everybody just super confident. I got a few buckets and Brook hit a 3, and we got a lead that we can handle them the whole game.”
McKinney, headed to SMU next season, continued her dominant career and postseason. Just a week after scoring a combined 65 points in two games at the Region I Tournament, she scored 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting and 6-of-7 from the line, tagging along five assists, five rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 29 minutes.
A slew of Lady Eagles stepped up next to McKinney, too, giving Argyle a balanced attack that was crucial to get them within 32 minutes of adding another trophy to their campus, as five different players scored and three had at least seven points – senior guard Brooklyn Carl had nine points, junior forward Shelby Henches had eight, junior guard Bailey Timmons had seven with a pair of steals, senior guard Abby Williams had three with two steals and junior guard Rachel Fields had two.
“I like when the score is Rhyle had 20, Shelby had eight, Bailey seven, Brooklyn nine and then Abby Williams,” Westmoreland said. “They hit a 3 in the third quarter that cut it to five and then she came back down the court and hit a 3.
“I had a really good feeling that that was going to happen down here. Last weekend the teams we played – Canyon and Bridgeport – kind of followed the game plan of shutting everybody else down and make Rhyle beat them 1-on-1. She did that, and so I knew that our other kids were going to get good looks. They did a good job of making the shots.”
Carl’s outside shooting and impact in every facet of the game provided a key spark. All nine of her points came on a 3-of-4 mark from long range, with each 3 occurring at a critical juncture of the game – including the 3 at the end of the first half that gave Argyle the lead for good.
Additionally, Carl chipped in team highs in assists (six) and rebounds (six) while recording one steal.
“That’s what she does,” Westmoreland said. “She knows how to make plays when we need plays, whether it’s a steal, whether it’s an assist, a big rebound. She’s played in a bunch of games. I know she’s played more minutes than anybody on our team in her career, and it shows because she’s made big plays.”
Henches, like Carl, was everywhere on the court in her first chance playing in the state tournament due to missing it the previous two years because of a torn ACL in 2019 and fibula surgery in 2018. She was an efficient 3-of-5 from the field, adding four rebounds and four steals to display her impressive all-around prowess on the basketball court.
And it was a performance that spoke volumes about Henches, as she has stepped up and done everything asked of her and then some with the injury to senior forward Kiley Lavelle.
“Shelby went to the bench, didn’t play as much, but as a kid she never complained,” Westmoreland said. “She kept working, and then Kylie had the surgery and was out for the season. The last three games – we don’t win without her. She’s guarded some great post players and just battled and did great. She’s played all three of them. That shows the kind of kid she is.”
Next up on the gauntlet for Argyle is No. 11 Fairfield, who trounced No. 16 Dallas Lincoln in 76-51 fashion in its semifinal matchup.
“They’re a great team, and I really believe they got the best win down here so far with what they did because we know how good Lincoln is, too,” Westmoreland said. “We know tomorrow that we’re going to have to be prepared.”
