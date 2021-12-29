FRISCO – It’s been a process for The Colony girls basketball team as they seek to bond under first-year head coach Lindsey Pouncy. But, the Lady Cougars are beginning to gel together as a team.
The Colony turned defense into offense Wednesday morning, forcing Naaman Forest into 22 turnovers in a dominant 54-23 victory in the third game of pool play in the Frisco Centennial Tournament.
Junior forward Aaliyah Brown set the tone, scoring eight of her team-high 15 points in the first quarter for the Lady Cougars (3-7), who clung to a 14-10 lead despite forcing five Lady Ranger turnovers in the opening frame.
But The Colony clamped down on defense, holding Naaman to just 13 points for the remainder of the ballgame.
Eight missed free throws by the Lady Cougars in the second quarter prevented The Colony from building a dominant lead, but their relentless play on defense allowed them to pull away from Naaman in the second half.
Three consecutive steals within a span of 50 seconds by junior Kahlen Norris, sophomore Rayna Williams and freshman Jayla Jones led to five points for the Lady Cougars, who led by as many as 32 points during the fourth quarter.
Norris was a big factor on defense as she converted multiple steals into fast-break opportunities for the Lady Cougars, on her way to scoring 12 points. Junior Kya Bradshaw, who poured in 10 points, was just as quick with her fingers on defense and on the boards.
It was the second straight win for The Colony.
The Lady Cougars exploded for 24 third-quarter points in a 57-37 win over McKinney Boyd on Tuesday – a game that The Colony scored 40 points in the second half after trailing 24-17 at the half.
Norris poured in a team-high 21 points. Brown turned in a double-double, scoring 16 points to go along with 27 rebounds. Williams added 19 points in the victory.
The Colony gave state-ranked Coppell fits early on in Tuesday’s tournament opener.
The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 14-9 lead on the 22-0 Cowgirls, but Coppell outscored The Colony 53-17 over the final three quarters to rally for a 62-31 victory.
Brown led The Colony with nine points, followed by eight from Norris.
Coppell received a game-high 18 points from junior Jules LaMendola and 13 from junior Allyssa Potter.
