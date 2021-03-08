The Colony boys soccer team has qualified for the postseason for the fourth consecutive season.
Senior Yosmar Reyes and sophomore Hagen Waesch each scored a goal and sophomore goalkeeper Bryan Carrillo allowed just one ball to cross the goal line, leading the Cougars to a 2-1 victory against Sherman on Friday -- a game that officially punched The Colony's ticket into the postseason.
With the victory, The Colony improved to 14-2-5.
The Cougars are red hot, having won eight of their last nine matches and have outscored their opponents 26-5 since losing back to back shoot-outs to Prosper Rock Hill and Wylie East in late January.
The Colony is scheduled to return to the pitch Friday night at McKinney North before closing out the regular season March 19 against Denison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.