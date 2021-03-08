Hagen Waesch Marcos Valdespino The Colony

The Colony sophomore Hagen Waesch (9) and Marcos Valdespino (10) team up for a play during a recent game in Carrollton. 

 Matt Welch / Staff Photo

The Colony boys soccer team has qualified for the postseason for the fourth consecutive season.

Senior Yosmar Reyes and sophomore Hagen Waesch each scored a goal and sophomore goalkeeper Bryan Carrillo allowed just one ball to cross the goal line, leading the Cougars to a 2-1 victory against Sherman on Friday -- a game that officially punched The Colony's ticket into the postseason.

With the victory, The Colony improved to 14-2-5.

The Cougars are red hot, having won eight of their last nine matches and have outscored their opponents 26-5 since losing back to back shoot-outs to Prosper Rock Hill and Wylie East in late January.

The Colony is scheduled to return to the pitch Friday night at McKinney North before closing out the regular season March 19 against Denison. 

