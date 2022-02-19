As the District 10-5A schedule reached its halfway point, The Colony girls soccer team finds itself in a much better position than two weeks ago.
The top three teams in the conference standings – Prosper Rock Hill (6-0-1), Lovejoy (6-1) and Wylie East (4-2-1) – held a high-powered Lady Cougar offense to two goals over that span, and The Colony began 10-5 play with three straight losses.
But Lady Cougars head coach Tommy Ray knew that it was just a matter of time before his team would rediscover its offensive ways. After all, The Colony scored 21 goals during the preseason.
His belief in his squad has been fulfilled, and it’s been quite the offensive explosion ever since.
The Colony has outscored its last four opponents 27-1 and the Lady Cougars haven’t yielded a goal in three straight matches. Fast starts have keyed The Colony’s recent turnaround. The Lady Cougars found the back of the net 14 times in the first half in wins over Sherman, Denison and McKinney North.
The Colony began the four-game winning streak with a 6-1 rout of Princeton, followed by a 9-0 blanking of Sherman, a 5-0 shutout of McKinney North and capped off by a 7-0 victory against Denison on Tuesday.
It hasn’t been just one player that has done a majority of the damage. The Colony has received contributions from across the board.
Eleven different Lady Cougars have found the net during the team’s four-game winning streak. Senior Shelby Smith led the way with five goals, including a hat trick in The Colony’s victory against Sherman. Junior Sarah Baugh has four goals over that span of play. Freshman Angela Reynolds has been a welcome addition to The Colony, and her skills were on full display with three goals during that win streak.
The Colony has received steady play in net by goalkeepers Karla Mendoza and Avery Hodson. Mendoza and Hodson combined for shutout wins against North and Sherman, while Mendoza was credited with the win against Denison.
The Lady Cougars are one game ahead of Denison (3-4) and North (3-4) for fourth place in 10-5A. Princeton (0-6-1) and Sherman (0-6-1) are still in search of their first district win.
COUGAR BOYS NOTCH FIRST DISTRICT WIN
One season after The Colony boys won its first district title since 1998, the Cougars came into Tuesday’s match against Denison 0-5-1 in conference play. The Colony had accumulated just two points up to that point – a shootout win over Sherman.
Led by their underclassmen, the Cougars put all of those struggles in the rearview mirror. Junior Edwin Lopez scored on a penalty kick and sophomore Blake Galvez recorded two goals in The Colony’s 3-1 win.
It didn’t take long for The Colony to break the ice.
Lopez converted a penalty kick after Marcos Valdespino was fouled in the game’s first minute to give the Cougars a quick 1-0 lead.
Denison capitalized on a free kick at the 13-minute mark of the first half to level the score at 1-1.
The score remained tied until there was 15 minutes left in the opening 40 minutes of play. Oldayir Najera raced down the win, dribbled inside and passed the ball to Galvez. Galvez finished the play with a goal, and The Colony took a 2-1 lead.
With 14 minutes remaining in the match, the Cougars put the finishing touches on the victory.
Sophomore midfielder Jacob Martinez passed to Galvez. Galvez did the rest, scoring from 10 yards out to bump The Colony's (6-6-3, 1-5-1) advantage to 3-1.
Both Cougar squads will return to the pitch Tuesday against Rock Hill. The boys’ game is in Prosper, while the girls’ contest will be played at Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium. The action will commence at 7:15 p.m.
