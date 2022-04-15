The Colony head track and field coach Tony Doran knew that posting a personal-best time was going to be tough for anyone that competed in the boys’ 3,200-meter run Wednesday morning.
With winds blowing up to 30 miles per hour at Lovejoy’s Leopard Stadium, those weren’t the most ideal conditions to run in. And while The Colony senior Devon Judelson didn’t run a PR, he did more than enough to win the District 10-5A title, finishing the event in a time of 9:45.
It was the start of a big two days on the track for Judelson. He qualified for the area meet in three events. In addition to his victory in the two-mile run, Judelson was the runner-up in the one-mile run in a personal-best time of 4:22 and finished third in the 800 in 1:59.83.
“We’ve been playing this out the whole year to get him to run the most optimal times,” Doran said. “We’ve been having him run the 800 so that he can get his speed and endurance up. He’s been getting faster and faster.
“Next week, we’re going to have him run the same three events, but it’ll be tough to get out of area in all three events. It’s going to be fast in the 3,200 based on what everyone has run all year. It’ll be the same four kids who ran in cross country minus (Lovejoy senior) Tate Barr, who didn’t compete in the district meet.”
Senior Nick Smith will also be running in the 800 in the area meet after he finished fourth in two minutes-flat in the district meet.
Smith was also the third leg on The Colony’s 4x200-meter relay that qualified for the second round of the postseason. They were fourth in a time of 1:32. Running with Smith on the relay were junior Kamden Wesley, sophomore Rodney Gould and senior Ryan Hollis.
Hollis punched his ticket for the area meet, set for April 21 at Princeton, in the 200-meter dash. He finished fourth in a personal-best time of 21.66.
"It was a huge PR for Ryan Hollis,” Doran said. “He’s been realy concentrating on his form, And same thing with Nick in the 800. They’ve been working on their speed endurance and form.”
Field events at the area meet will start in the morning next Thursday, while all running events with the exception of the 3,200-meter run are slated to begin at 5 p.m.
