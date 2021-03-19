The Colony boys soccer team did a little scoreboard watching.
Not long after the Cougars dispatched Denison, 6-1, Friday evening at Tommy Briggs Stadium, The Colony was eager to see how two other teams in District 10-5A fared that night.
With their win over the Yellow Jackets, the Cougars temporarily leapfrogged Lovejoy and Wylie East in the 10-5A standings. The Colony led Lovejoy by one point and East by two points.
All the Cougars needed to happen to be crowned district champion was for McKinney North to beat Wylie East and for Prosper Rock Hill to take down Lovejoy.
Both of those scenarios happened. Rock Hill shut out Lovejoy, 4-0, to not only force the Leopards to settle for second place in 10-5A, but also clinched a playoff berth in their first year as a program. North edged East, 2-1.
As for The Colony, they took care of business on their home turf.
On a night when they recognized their nine seniors, the Cougars (9-1-3 District 10-5A) took a 5-0 lead a little less than 30 minutes into the game. Franklin Corona and Yosmar Reyes, both seniors, each had a hat trick.
“It’s a special night,” said Lee Weddall, The Colony head coach. “They’ve broken records this year. This was our ninth win out of 14 district games. Only one of those losses was in regulation. That’s as many in a season since I’ve been here. They were out to take care of business tonight.”
Corona needed just 15 minutes to complete the hat trick.
Corona got the scoring started when he blasted a hard shot that carried just past the goal line at the 3:19 mark of the first half. He scored his second goal on a header. He completed the hat trick a short time later.
“My family was here and I was so excited because it was my last game here, it was my senior night,” Corona said. “This last game motivated me to play better. It meant everything to me. In the first half and the second half, we did a great job. I scored because they gave me the ball. My team did a great job.”
Moments after Corona scored his third goal, he glanced at the Cougar fans in attendance and pointed at his cousin, Carlos Hernandez.
Hernandez, who is 2 years old and has Down syndrome, got to attend one of his cousin's games for the few times this season. Corona was told by his family Friday that they would be in attendance to watch him compete on senior night. Hernandez proved to be quite the good luck charm.
“First time (Hernandez) came, I scored a hat trick,” he said. “That’s for him. He’s good luck. I’ll invite him to the next game.”
Not long after Corona completed his hat trick, Reyes got to work on his.
Three minutes after Corona scored, senior captain Elijah Elias lined up to take a penalty kick. But, in selfless fashion, Elias took a couple of steps forward, then made a backward pass to Reyes. Reyes kicked the ball into the back right corner of the net.
Reyes converted his second goal with just over 10 minutes left in the first half to put the Cougars on top, 5-0.
With a sizable lead, The Colony played with reserves for most of the second half. But, Reyes was still in the game. He was out to complete the hat trick. He did just that with 5:01 left in the match.
“I was really happy for him,” Corona said. “I told him that he was going to get another shot and it was going to go in. He did it. He told me, ‘You were right. You were right.’”
Now, The Colony’s attention turns to the playoffs. The Cougars didn’t get to participate in the postseason last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nine seniors on the team are eager to guide the Cougars on an extended playoff run.
“Last year, it was a tough year,” Corona said. “It wasn’t really good soccer that we were playing. But, this year, I know that it’s the right year because we had a good team in the preseason and I knew my team was going to get better stats. We lost just one game in regulation. I believe in this team.”
