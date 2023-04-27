Christian Gonzalez The Colony

The Colony alum Christian Gonzalez, left, pictured next to Cougars head coach Rudy Rangel, is projected to be a first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Christian Gonzalez walked in the office of The Colony head football coach Rudy Rangel during the summer between his sophomore and junior seasons unannounced and asked if he could play for the Cougars.

The first thought that ran through Rangel’s mind was, “How does this good-looking athlete walk into my office and ask if he can play for us?” Rangel was just curious as to why Gonzalez wasn’t playing varsity for another high school.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

