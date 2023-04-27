Christian Gonzalez walked in the office of The Colony head football coach Rudy Rangel during the summer between his sophomore and junior seasons unannounced and asked if he could play for the Cougars.
The first thought that ran through Rangel’s mind was, “How does this good-looking athlete walk into my office and ask if he can play for us?” Rangel was just curious as to why Gonzalez wasn’t playing varsity for another high school.
Gonzalez ‘s mother, Temple Creamer-Gonzalez, lived in an apartment complex next to The Colony High School. But with Temple working as an AVID teacher at Perry Middle School, Christian enrolled at Creekview and was the starting quarterback for the Mustangs’ JV football team. Creekview went 1-9 his sophomore season, while their varsity team went 0-10.
The same day that Christian walked in Rangel’s office, the Cougar head coach told him to come with the team to a 7-on-7 game. Gonzalez got on the field for his first playing time with The Colony near the end of the game. All that Gonzalez did was intercept one pass and add a touchdown.
Rangel proceeded to have Gonzalez work out with the team and record his measurable body stats. Gonzalez recorded a vertical jump of 34 inches as a sophomore. Fast-forward to April, when he had a 41.5-inch vertical jump, a 4.38 40-yard dash and 11-foot-1-inch broad jump at the NFL Combine — another step towards Gonzalez fulfilling a dream of being selected in this week's NFL draft.
Coming into Gonzalez’s junior season at The Colony, Rangel was still unsure about Gonzalez because he didn’t receive much playing time at cornerback while at Creekview.
“I asked myself, ‘What is wrong? Does he freak out in games?’” Rangel said.
Still, Rangel felt that Gonzalez had plenty of upside. Rangel was right. He started Gonzalez at cornerback the first game of his junior season. Gonzalez quickly proved that he had elite skills. He ran the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Then, after a three-and-out by the opposing team, Gonzalez scored a touchdown from the wildcat quarterback position.
“The first thing I thought to myself is that it's not too good to be true because he is a good kid, and No. 2, how talented he is,” Rangel said. “He is long and runs so effortless that you think that he is jogging half of the time. I would get after him but he would outscore everyone by 10 yards.”
Gonzalez looks to bring that same type of athleticism to an NFL team. He is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, with the first round slated to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday from Kansas City, Mo. Gonzalez would be the first The Colony graduate to be drafted in the NFL since Mike Williams was taken with the fourth overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2004.
The Olympic-like speed that Gonzalez possesses doesn’t come as a huge surprise given all of the athletic genes in his family. His father, Hector, played college basketball at UTEP and went on to play semi-professional basketball in Colombia. His two older sisters, Melissa and Samantha, ran track and field in college and were both all-Americans in the 400 hurdles and 4x400 relay.
Melissa competed in the hurdles for the Colombian national team at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. She is married to Detroit Lions quarterback and 2014 Creekview alum David Blough. Of course, Christian is an accomplished track and field athlete himself. He ran a personal-best time of 21.6 seconds in the 200 at the state meet.
Gonzalez had a 40-yard dash time of 4.6 seconds when he first arrived at The Colony, but one of his workouts in which he performed a box jump went viral.
“What he didn't have initially in pure speed, which he has now, he made up for his vertical and jumping ability,” Rangel said. “It's uncanny. We have video of him jumping four plyo boxes that we put on social media and it had like 15,000 hits.”
One trait that Gonzalez possesses that is invaluable is his willingness to learn. During his first two years at Colorado, he would come up to The Colony and show the coaching staff and the players some of the new drills that he’s been working on.
Most recently, he led drills on footwork. It’s a skill that morphed Gonzalez into one of the top cornerbacks in all of college football his junior season at Oregon. He gave up just six catches while not allowing a touchdown with four interceptions.
“In the last three weeks, he's come up and used the field,” Rangel said. “He doesn't even know what it means to take a day off. He's a junkie in the right way.”
The Colony already had several future college players on its team when Gonzalez first arrived on campus. Future Texas Tech wide receiver Myles Price, Colorado wide receiver Keith Miller III, Oklahoma Baptist quarterback Mikey Harrington and Louisiana-Monroe/Coffeyville Community College defensive lineman Marcus Moore were on the 2019 team that finished as undefeated District 5-5A Div. I champion. Price has 77 touchdowns while at The Colony.
“One-on-ones for us were like a street fight,” Rangel said. “It was so competitive and there was so much trash talking that it was almost at the verge of getting out of control, but in control. I loved it.”
For as competitive as the Gonzalez family is in athletics, Rangel said they are just great people. Gonzalez visits Rangel’s house every New Year’s Eve and has served as a great mentor his son, Trey, and daughter, Kacie. Trey wakes up on his own at 5:30 a.m. every day to lift weights at The Colony. Blough has come over to Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium multiple times to work out and talk to the team.
“They're so humble,” coach Rangel said. “They're just good people. They didn't ask for anything at all. They just wanted to be part of it, catch up.”
Rangel flew to Kansas City on Wednesday and will attend the NFL draft.
Asked about his emotions when Gonzalez’s name is called, Rangel said, “CBS asked me if I was going to cry. All I told them is that my allergies are pretty bad right now. If the pollen hits the hallway, I might be in trouble, but I'm not going to say that I'm not going to cry. I'll blame it on allergies.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.