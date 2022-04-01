Four days after The Colony baseball team picked up its first District 10-5A win of the season, the Cougars weren’t able to duplicate the same type of success on Tuesday.
Sherman scored at least one run in each of the first four innings – capped off by a five-run fourth – and while The Colony showed signs of life later in the game, the Cougars were unable to shrug off the slow start in a 12-4 road loss.
The Bearcats plated three runs in the first inning, one in the second, two more in the third before exploding for five runs in the fourth to build an 11-0 lead.
Big hits were the theme of this game. Of the 10 base hits that Sherman generated, seven were of the extra-base variety – four doubles and three triples. The Bearcats out-hit the Cougars 10-4 on this night.
The Colony finally got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning. The Cougars demonstrated great plate discipline, drawing five walks, which led to three runs.
With one out and nobody on base, German Palido drew the first of three consecutive walks that were issued to The Colony. Moments later, both Palido and Alex Elam scored on a passed ball.
Three batters later, Jason Wueger drew a bases-loaded of his own, reducing The Colony’s deficit to 11-3.
The fourth run of the game for the Cougars came courtesy of a two-out RBI single by Jackson Anderson in the top of the seventh.
The Colony junior Noah Olivera had a triple.
COUGARS DOUBLE UP PRINCETON
The Colony defeated Princeton, 4-2, on March 25 to earn its first 10-5A win of the season.
A two-run bottom of the fourth for the Cougars proved to be the difference in this contest.
The Colony used a little small ball to drive in the two runs. After JT Fichera led off the inning with a walk and Wueger followed with an infield single, both Fichera and Wueger scored on a two-run single by Levi Stewart as the Cougars took a 4-2 lead.
A fast start allowed the Cougars to strike first on the scoreboard.
With two on and two outs in the bottom of the first inning, Fichera singled on a line drive to give The Colony (5-11 overall, 1-4 district) a 2-0 lead.
Princeton answered with two runs in the top of the second, and the Panthers took advantage of the Cougars’ inability to locate pitches for strikes to tie the score at 2-2. A bases-loaded walk – one of five free passes issued to Princeton in the inning – plated the first run of the frame for the Panthers. A balk allowed the second Princeton run to score.
It remained a tie ballgame until the fourth inning when Stewart broke the tie with one swing of the bat.
Kayden Sutt picked up the win for The Colony. He was brilliant on the mound, yielding no runs on three hits with two strikeouts in 5.2 innings of relief work.
The Cougars hosted McKinney North on Friday and will hit the road next week for two games – Tuesday, April 5 at Denison and Friday, April 8 at Lovejoy. First pitch for both contests is slated for 7:30 p.m.
