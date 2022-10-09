There have been many talented wide receivers over the years that have made their mark for The Colony football team – a list that includes Shafiq Taylor, Myles Price, Christian Gonzalez and Keith Miller.
Price is currently one of the top wide receivers for Texas Tech, while Gonzalez is in his first season as a defensive back with Oregon after transferring from Colorado earlier this year. Miller is playing for Texas A&M Commerce.
Add senior Alex Elam to that list.
After The Colony threw for just 501 yards and three passing touchdowns last season, head coach Rudy Rangel insisted on opening the passing game. Through six games, the Cougars have nearly doubled that output with Elam leading the way.
Elam has been elevated to the role of No. 1 receiver and he has shown quite the improvement. After finishing last season with one catch for 38 yards, Elam has team highs in receptions (26) and receiving yards (362) this season.
Although The Colony has a 1-5 record, the Cougars have completed the toughest part of their district schedule after games against Burleson Centennial, Denton Ryan and Aledo, who have combined for a perfect 11-0 record in District 3-5A Div. I. The Cougars’ final four opponents have a combined conference record of 4-10.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Elam chats about taking on the role of The Colony’s No. 1 wide receiver, his rapport with sophomore quarterback Carson Cox and a moment to reminisce on the Cougar baseball team’s historic run to the regional quarterfinals in the 2021 season.
SLM: The Colony has made big strides in the passing game this season. How excited are you to see the Cougars improve in that area of the game?
AE: It was really exciting. We worked on it a lot this summer. I was excited.
SLM: What expectations did you have of yourself coming into this season?
AE: They were really high. Obviously, I have a high standard for myself, just to go out there and always do my best
SLM: Sophomore Carson Cox is in his first season as The Colony’s starting quarterback. How long did it take you and him to develop a good rapport?
AE: It was pretty quick. We’re friends. We hang outside of football and school. It clicked automatically.
SLM: Obviously, Shafiq Taylor had been one of the team’s top receivers in each of the two previous seasons. How much did you look up to him and also want to elevate yourself to the role of No. 1 receiver for The Colony?
AE: He set a pretty high standard last year. He did pretty good. He was like a role model for me. I try to be like him sometimes.
SLM: How would you describe yourself as a wide receiver?
AE: I’m a good, quick route runner, like a Cooper Kupp or a Wes Welker.
SLM: The Colony is 1-3 in district play but has already played the toughest part of its schedule with games against Burleson Centennial, Denton Ryan and Aledo. How much does this team still believe that it has a chance to make the playoffs?
AE: It’s exciting because we’re already got the toughest part of our schedule out of the way. It’ll be better from here on out
SLM: You’ve also been a three-year starting center fielder for The Colony baseball team. In 2021, the Cougars won the district title and made it to the regional quarterfinals for the first time in program history. What made that season so special?
AE: It was just our chemistry. It was all about our chemistry that year. We all hung out and our pitchers were great. That’s what really fueled that season.
SLM: What do you think about the potential for The Colony baseball team in 2023?
AE: I feel like that we can do pretty good. We’ve got some really good players on the team and we can be really successful.
