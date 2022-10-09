Alex Elam

The Colony senior Alex Elam is leading the Cougars in receptions and receiving yards.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

There have been many talented wide receivers over the years that have made their mark for The Colony football team – a list that includes Shafiq Taylor, Myles Price, Christian Gonzalez and Keith Miller.

Price is currently one of the top wide receivers for Texas Tech, while Gonzalez is in his first season as a defensive back with Oregon after transferring from Colorado earlier this year. Miller is playing for Texas A&M Commerce.

