The Colony senior Josh Weatherall made the last appearance on his home mat one to remember.
Weatherall won all three matches to capture first place in the 113-pound weight-class division in the District 8-5A Wrestling Tournament at Tommy Thomas Gymnasium on Feb. 5. He won each of his first two matches by pin, then cruised to a 6-0 decision of Frisco Reedy’s Andre Nelson in the first-place bout. Weatherall improved to 31-1 on the season.
Weatherall was one of eight Cougars to qualify for this week’s Region II-5A Tournament, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Frisco Memorial.
Luis Arellano and Elijah Waters are also heading for the regional tournament after wrestling to second place at 106 pounds and 182 pounds, respectively. Waters went 2-1 on the day, losing a hard-fought 6-4 decision in sudden victory to Prosper Rock Hill’s Masyn Marble in the finals.
Juan Merchan improved to 39-6 on the season after taking third at 220. He went 3-1 on the day with two pins and an 8-4 decision of Frisco Heritage’s Stefan Lawrence in the third-place bout.
Four Lady Cougars also qualified for regionals, led by a second-place finish at 185 pounds by Jordan Flores. She went 1-1 on the day with a first-period pin of Frisco’s Nevaeh Berry during the semifinals but lost via pin to Frisco Heritage’s Hope Elliott in the first-place match.
Tabitha Bowden began her quest for a third consecutive berth in the 5A state tournament, placing third at 95 pounds in the 8-5A tournament. Bowden went 3-1 on the day, capped off by a 3-2 decision of Frisco Lone Star’s Kelly Sous in the third-place match.
Joining Bowden and Flores at the regional tournament for the Lady Cougars will be Ava Washington and Madison Deragon. Washington went 3-1 to earn third place at 165. Deragon took fourth place at 148.
