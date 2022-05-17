On Thursday, Matt Dean became the first baseball player to be inducted into The Colony High School Hall of Honor.
"It's a big honor,” he said. “I'm excited to be inducted. It makes feel all of the hard work and time and efforts myself, my teammates and my family have put into it, is amazing. It's exciting to be alongside guys like Deron Williams.”
Dean, a 2011 graduate of The Colony and the son of Cougars head baseball coach Martin Dean, helped to lead The Colony to its first-ever playoff appearance his junior season and to a second straight postseason berth his senior season.
"It was a fun year, a great group of guys,” Matt said. “Being a part of history was not only special for myself, but my teammates and for my dad as well."
Chosen by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 13th round of the 2011 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, Dean spent six years in the Blue Jays’ minor-league system – including the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Toronto’s Double-A affiliate – and the next three in an independent league before being released as a casuality of roster cuts that were made by teams due to the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For his MiLB career, Dean finished with a .257 batting average, 43 home runs, 242 RBI, 476 hits and 20 stolen bases. According to milb.com, his best statistical season came in 2013 when he hit .338 for the Bluefield Ridge Runners of the Appalachian League.
"It was a dream come true,” he said. “I spent my whole life dreaming about what it would be like to get drafted in high school and making it to the big leagues. It was a very surreal moment and exciting. I was very happy that I was able to do that and play professionally."
Dean’s first memory of baseball came when his dad coached at Lawton Eisenhower (Okla.). Coach Dean left Eisenhower to coach at Lewisville and Kemp before he accepted a position with The Colony, where he recently completed his 17th season as head coach.
All of the time that Dean spent learning the game from his father translated into a successful prep career. Dean, who played shortstop and pitcher, was a four-year varsity player, winning district offensive player of the year twice and district MVP once.
"When you look back on it, it's some of my favorite years of coaching,” coach Dean said. “You look back and see what he accomplished, it's pretty special. The thing that I'm most proud about is the man that he's turned out to be. He's a great player and a great teammate. He's got a young kid and is working on getting his degree. He's a good kid."
When Matt Dean’s professional career was over, he worked at The Tribute at The Colony Golf Club. It was also around that time when he began to work on earning a bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
Coach Dean also graduated from SEO and was drafted by the Atlanta Braves.
Upon graduation, Matt plans to follow in his father’s footsteps and pursue a coaching career.
“I kind of had a moment where I was just like, 'I had this long career playing and a lot of knowledge of the game and I'm not returning it to the youth,” Matt said. “I think that's my plan. I want to coach, whether it be in high school or a summer-ball organization stuff. I want to teach kids how to play the game the right way and give back from what I was able to gain."
