Although The Colony’s season ended on a coin flip, head coach Rudy Rangel noted all of the obstacles that his Cougars overcame to put themselves in a position to earn a playoff berth at the end of the season.
First, The Colony fielded 17 new starters after graduation took a big hit on the team.
Lost to graduation from the 2019 team were the likes of do-it-all wide receiver Myles Price (Texas Tech), safety/wide receiver Christian Gonzalez (Colorado), wide receiver Keith Miller III (Colorado), quarterback Joey Harrington (Oklahoma Baptist) and defensive lineman Marcus Moore (Louisiana-Monroe).
Next, The Colony’s offensive and defensive schemes underwent a complete overhaul.
Caleb Hunt was promoted to offensive coordinator and Anthony King to defensive coordinator after previous offensive coordinator John Killough accepted a job as the next head coach for Fort Worth Paschal, where former Cougars defensive coordinator Scott Johnson joined Killough’s staff running the Panthers’ defense. The Colony’s offense changed from a spread formation under Killough to the wing-T formation under Hunt, while the Cougar defense has shifted to a 3-4 base under King.
Then came COVID-19.
The novel coronavirus forced the cancellation of spring practice, meaning The Colony couldn’t get in much-needed work to adjust to its new offensive and defensive schemes.
If that wasn’t bad enough for the Cougars, concerns over positive COVID-19 cases within their program forced the football program to shut down for two weeks in mid-November – a setback that occurred a few days after The Colony dismantled Frisco Heritage, 42-3.
After the win over Heritage, The Colony’s confidence was sky-high. The Cougars had put forth their most dominant performance of the season in that 39-point victory and had a 4-3 record. And more importantly, The Colony was in the mix of a playoff race in District 5-5A Division I.
"In all of my years here, this was one of our better jobs,” Rangel said. “You're talking about an entire new football team. You're talking about playing kids in a normal scenario when you have some senior guys, they would be on the JV. And, we not only got them better, but won some big games.”
But, The Colony’s aspiration of extending its school-record playoff streak to eight straight years was kept alive thanks to some help from district foe Frisco Centennial. The Titans, who were already eliminated from playoff contention, rallied from a 24-7 deficit to stun Frisco Reedy, 35-33. All the Lions had to do to clinch a playoff berth was to defeat the Titans.
Centennial’s win over Reedy set up a Dec. 4 game with huge playoff implications between the Lions and Cougars.
If The Colony defeated Reedy by at least 17 points, the third playoff seed from the district would be decided on a coin flip. Thanks to a touchdown in the second half that came as the result of an onside kick as well as 249 passing yards from senior quarterback Jonathan Roberson, the Cougars hit that requirement on the dot, defeating the Lions, 31-14.
"We played our butts off, like crazy good," Rangel said. "That was a really good football team that we beat."
Unfortunately, the Cougars lost the coin toss to Frisco Independence, ending their season while the Knights clinched the third seed from 5-5A Div. I.
But, for as bittersweet as the finish was for The Colony, Rangel noted the individual improvement of his players.
Roberson, in his only season as The Colony’s starting quarterback, threw for 1,167 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior Kione Roberson, a transfer from Trinity Christian Academy, led the Cougars in rushing touchdowns (five) and was second in rushing yards (347) behind sophomore Kamden Wesley (519).
Senior Benji Nelson and junior Shafiq Taylor filled the shoes of Gonzalez, Miller and Price rather well, combining for 934 receiving yards and four touchdowns, while Taylor also served as The Colony’s lockdown cornerback.
Rangel also praised the efforts of the offensive line, which opened running lanes for a Cougar offense that averaged 171.4 rushing yards per game.
Defensively, senior linebacker Kyle Taylor, who transferred back to The Colony after playing for 2019 TAPPS state runner-up John Paul II, was a tackling machine for the Cougars with 69 stops, including 11 for loss.
Junior Colby Cox, a converted defensive end, led the Cougars in sacks (four) and quarterback hurries (11), while junior outside linebacker Khylon Whitehurst finished tied for second in sacks (three) along with senior inside linebacker Stephen McCollom.
The Colony allowed a total 17 points over its final two games.
"We've got a really good football team,” Rangel said. “We're really young, but I'm so proud of the way these kids battled. I've never had a team with this much growth during a season. We had 17 new starters. We're pretty excited about these guys. It was a bittersweet ending."
Rangel took some time out of his schedule on the day before the team’s final game of the season to thank the seniors for their leadership and work ethic.
As for the returners coming back next season, Rangel can’t wait for spring practice.
"If we get a full offseason with these kids, the battle cry is already there,” he said. “Let's play this out right, let's not chance it to destiny, and we'll be back with a vengeance.”
