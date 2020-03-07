SAN ANTONIO — It was an emotional night for the Argyle girls basketball team, which came oh-so-close to adding on to its dynastic run over the last half-decade.
As head coach Chance Westmoreland and players looked back at their final game of the year and the run they went on, the emotions were palpable. Westmoreland blamed the loss on himself, tearing up when talking about how special these players have been to him since he took the job in 2017.
Argyle’s string of five straight state titles and 41 consecutive playoff wins came to an end Saturday at the Alamodome, watching a lead of 14 points at halftime wilt away while Fairfield stormed back to seize a 40-39 overtime win and stun the Lady Eagles in a thrilling matchup in the Class 4A state title game.
“We’re not going to be defined by this loss,” Westmoreland said. “It hurts. It’s not fun, but my goodness — what a three-year ride we’ve been on. Of buzzer-beaters, of beating the odds for three years. That’s what I choose to think about, and that’s what they’re going to choose. This loss – it’s going to hurt them tonight. It’s going to hurt them tomorrow, but they’re going to look back.
“There’s probably not one kid in the state of Texas, basketball player that wouldn’t want to be these three girls right here.”
Right away, Argyle took control of the game and was on the precipice of running away from it, adding to its dominant lead and putting it closer to consecutive state title No. 6.
The Lady Eagles started off the game on a 16-3 run after one quarter, forcing four turnovers, scoring eight points off those turnovers and allowing just three points next to SMU signee Rhyle McKinney’s 10 points in her final high school game.
After that, Fairfield never relented and rallied back in front of a packed house in San Antonio. Trailing 25-11 at halftime, Fairfield immediately seized the momentum and showed the toughness and grit of its group.
Fairfield switched in to a 1-2-2 zone trap, and the results paid off in the final two quarters of regulation and overtime. Argyle scored nine total points in the second half – two in the third and seven in the fourth – while Fairfield scored 23 in that same time before a 6-5 overtime period.
“This loss is 100% on me,” Westmoreland said. “I didn’t do a good job of making adjustments. We had a good lead, played good in the first half. At halftime, we talked about it. We talked about the score being 0-0. They came out in a 1-2-2, and we quit attacking. That’s my fault. I should have had some kids in some different spots, run some stuff. Hats off to Fairfield. They never quit fighting.”
In overtime, Argyle scored the first three points behind a Bailey Timmons free throw and a McKinney jumper to go up 37-34. Fairfield responded with a 6-0 run of its own, capped with a Jayda Clark three-point play to make it a 40-37 ballgame with six seconds left on the clock.
McKinney then ran down the court, drew a foul on a 3 and went to the line for three free throws. Her first two went in before the third just missed, which she chased down and got the offensive rebound for a put-back opportunity that did not go in as Fairfield eked out the one-point win.
“I just wasn’t able to put it in,” McKinney said. “It was a hard loss for me being my last game and all, but I couldn’t have asked for a better season. This is something I’ve loved for so long. I’m so thankful for this group.
“Hats off to Fairfield. They played amazing in the second half. They’re an amazing team, amazing group of girls, great coaching staff. I’m really going to miss this team so much. Our bond is crazy, and I just couldn’t hit the shot. It is what it is.”
McKinney, now off to play college basketball, shined in her last time as a Lady Eagle. She scored 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting, following up a three-game stretch in the state semifinals and regional tournament where she posted scoring totals of 33, 32 and 20.
She and a senior class comprised of Brooklyn Carl, Grace Freeman, Kiley Lavelle and Abby Williams etched their names into the Argyle record books forever. They never lost in a state championship game or even a playoff game until now and going through a run that Westmoreland will never forget.
“There’s so many kids nowadays that are in programs, that I feel like they’re not taught to do things the right way,” Westmoreland said. “I feel like if you do things the right way, good things are going to happen. That’s what I love about these kids. I’ve got an opportunity to coach them. This has been the greatest three-year run of my life in my career as a basketball coach. Wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
