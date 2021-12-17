FRISCO – The Colony girls basketball team came into Friday’s District 10-5A game against Prosper Rock Hill shorthanded.
Sophomore point guard Katherine Mejia left school early that day because of the flu, leaving the Lady Cougars with just six players.
And if being shorthanded wasn't enough for The Colony, the Lady Cougars trailed by seven points one minute into the third quarter and had only 12 points to show for their efforts.
But for all the offensive struggles for The Colony, first-year head coach Lindsey Pouncy wasn’t overly concerned. It’s a position that her team has already been put in this season and overcome. That positive mindset paved the way for a historic outcome.
Lady Cougar junior guard Kahlen Norris scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half, including a corner 3-pointer with 7:23 left in the ballgame to give The Colony the lead for good in a 38-33 victory.
It was the first win of the season for The Colony (1-5 overall, 1-1 district) and first for Pouncy as the team’s head coach.
“I’m proud of their effort,” she said. “Having six girls, I just told the girls that they had to grit and grind it out. Nothing was going to come easy. It was just who wanted it more.”
The Colony used a 2-3 zone defense to lock down Rock Hill (9-7, 0-2) in the first quarter to the tune of four points.
Offensively, the Lady Cougars rode the play of junior forward Aaliyah Brown in the early going. She accounted for all seven of her team’s points in the first quarter as The Colony took a 7-4 lead going into the second quarter.
Then, after the Lady Cougars rallied in the third quarter, Brown recorded two putbacks during the fourth quarter, allowing The Colony to hold onto to its lead. Brown led all scorers with 15 points.
“That girl is a powerhouse,” Pouncy said of Brown. “Once she figures out counter moves, she is going to be unstoppable.”
Rock Hill sped up the pace in the second quarter and began to find holes in The Colony’s zone defense. Junior forward Rebekah Juett made a pair of 3-pointers and sophomore Laney Hutson converted a layup and a jump shot, rallying the Blue Hawks to an 18-12 halftime lead.
Hutson led Rock Hill in scoring with 12 points.
Not only was Rock Hill beginning to find a rhythm on offense, the Blue Hawks were forcing the issue on defense. The Colony had 13 turnovers in the first half and 28 for the game. But in spite of all those miscues handling the ball, the Lady Cougars continued to fire away. And it was their execution on both ends of the floor in the fourth quarter that allowed The Colony to complete the comeback.
Norris stole an inbounds pass and made a subsequent layup to tie the score at 29 with 23 seconds remaining in the third quarter, then buried a 3-pointer from the left corner less than a minute into the fourth quarter to give The Colony the lead for good.
And The Colony got the job done on the defensive end without fouling. The Lady Cougars were charged with just two fouls during the second half.
“They were locked in,” Pouncy said. “I couldn’t ask for any more from them. That was just them showing their heart right there. I’m just happy because they had been working hard all year for a win, and they got one.”
The win comes three days after The Colony lost 41-33 to Lovejoy.
Sophomore Rayna Williams scored 11 points to pace the Lady Cougars. Lovejoy’s Sam Basson poured in 21 points to lead all scorers.
The Colony continues district play Tuesday at Wylie East. The game will tip off at 12:30 p.m.
