FC Dallas advances to the fourth round of the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup following a 2-1 win after Jáder Obrian scored the game-winning goal in the 56th minute against FC Tulsa Tuesday night at Toyota Stadium.
Game Summary
First Half:
24’ – SHOT (DAL) – Schön’s left-footed shot from way out sailed wide left of Lewis’ goal.
29’ – SAVE (DAL) – Rodrigo Da Costa squared the ball over to Joaquín Rivas who tried to place the ball in the goal but Jimmy Maurer was able to punch it out.
32’ – GOAL (DAL) – Fanco Jara converted from the penalty spot after earning the penalty kick in the process.
42’ – GOAL (TUL) – Bradley Bourgeois was able to poke a loose ball in the box to level the match up at 1-1.
Second Half
56’ – GOAL (DAL) – Schön’s cross from the left side fell into the path of Jáder Obrian who made a run to the back post to tap in the cross and give FC Dallas the 2-1 lead.
66’ – SHOT (DAL) – Schön dribbled his way near the edge of the box before attempting a shot that was right at the hands of Lewis.
82’ – SHOT (DAL) – Obrian attempted a left-footed shot from the right side of the box but his shot attempt went wide left.
FC Dallas Postgame Quotes
FC Dallas Head Coach Nico Estévez
General thoughts on the game…
“It is a typical first Open Cup game where the other teams come out to play. I spoke to their coach because analyzing the team, I liked what they proposed. They tried to play. They have tools and resources to build from the back and it makes it more difficult when a team wants to come here and play (from the back) because you have to be worried about how you’re going to press and win the ball. In the first half, we had problems in trying to win the ball. In the second half, we adjusted to 4-4-2 and pressed, making it more difficult for them. We also stepped up in intensity. Overall, these games are difficult for some of our guys that haven’t played a lot. They felt some pressure. They grew through the game and I am happy for the performance from the guys and what they did. There is still a long way to go in this competition, but we made the first step.”
On preparing for the Texas Derby…
“Derby or Clasico depending on where you’re from it’s called differently, but it’s always special. It is a different feeling, a different intensity. The fans have an energy in the stands because they have been waiting for this all week. Because we had an Open Cup game, it has been quiet, but I can assure you that tomorrow everyone will be talking about the Derby. It is good that we have the whole group healthy and training, ready to go against Houston. It is a special game, and we will try to do everything to win the game and get the three points.”
FC Dallas Midfielder Szabolcs Schön
On his assist for Jáder Obrian’s goal…
“I got the ball from Kalil (ElMedkhar) and our coach Peter (Luccin) had told me I should do early crosses, so I controlled the ball and I put it in between the defender and ‘keeper. Then Jáder went to the second post and scored a really good goal.”
On the coach Nico Estevez’s pregame instructions…
“He said that this game wouldn’t be easy and that we needed to show our best play. We tried to score as soon as possible and we got a penalty but we still didn’t play as well as we can, I think.”
FC Dallas Forward Franco Jara
On being an experienced leader…
“Sometimes it is difficult trying to motivate younger players. We try to give an example so they can get motivated. The effort one gives can motivate and inspire the whole team. I think talking is not a lot, you have to actually show with your own actions. We have to support the young guys and give them the confidence to become great players.”
On playing in the Open Cup…
“Goals are my love and scoring made me extremely happy. I am also happy that we are able to go through the next round. Now we focus on the Texas Derby this Saturday.”
