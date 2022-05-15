FC Dallas (6-1-4) extended its unbeaten streak to nine games in a 3-1 win over the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park. It is Dallas' first road win of 2022. FCD scored three goals in 23 minutes, marking the fastest the club scored three goals from kickoff since it netted three in 16 minutes in May, 2006 against New England.
Game Summary
First Half:
12’ – GOAL (DAL) – Jáder Obrian ran onto Ema Twumasi’s through-ball and played a low cross to Jesús Ferreira for an easy tap-in to give FC Dallas the lead.
19’ – SHOT (LAG) – Javier Hernandez connected with Kevin Cabral’s cross but his header was saved by Jimmy Maurer on the goal line.
20’ – GOAL (DAL) – Paul Arriola ran onto Paxton Pomykal’s through-ball and finished into the bottom corner of the goal past Jonathan Bond.
23’ – GOAL (DAL) – Ferreira added his second goal of the match after connecting with Marco Farfan’s through-ball before rounding Bond and passing it into the net to give Dallas a 3-0 lead.
Second Half
48’ – SHOT (DAL) – FC Dallas captain Matt Hedges chipped Jonathan Bond after connecting with Arriola’s deflected shot but the veteran was whistled for offside.
50’ – SHOT (DAL) – Arriola found Jáder Obrian with a one-touch pass but the Colombian's first-time shot sailed over the bar.
54’ – SHOT (DAL) – Midfielder Tsiki Ntsabeleng collected Ferreira’s pass at the top of the Galaxy’s box but his shot was too high.
57’ – SHOT (LAG) – Galaxy defender Derrick Williams struck the crossbar with a header off a corner but it deflected out of bounds.
68’ – GOAL (LAG) – Douglas Costa put the Galaxy on the board from outside the box following a well-worked free kick routine.
Head Coach Nico Estévez
On the quick start to the game…
“I think we’ve started growing in confidence and belief. We’ve been playing well away but we haven’t been getting the wins that we wanted. Today was about belief. We’re growing, we’re playing well as a team and we believe that we can win away against any team. I think the guys are seeing the progress and gaining confidence in the way we’re playing and executing in the right direction. All credit to the team today because they executed the game plan.”
On coping with the loss of forward Alan Velasco to Health and Safety Protocols…
“From Day One, I’ve said that I’m in love with this roster. I love my players, our philosophy is team first. I think any player can step up and show that they can play in the team. Alan (Velasco) and Maarten (Paes) couldn’t play, but it’s next man up. This is our way and Jáder (Obrian) and Nkosi (Tafari) did a great job today to help the team to win.”
On the team’s first road win…
“I’m really proud because this is not an easy place to win. Not only the win, but the way we won and how we showed how we can play. We still need to improve a lot of things. There’re details that we need to keep improving but I think the level that we are at right now after four months is showing the progression is there and the confidence is there. I’m really happy for the boys because they worked really hard to get this result.”
Forward Jesus Ferreira
Getting the road win with three starters unavailable
“It says a lot. Our team shows that everybody is ready to step up for whatever reason. Like you said, three of us didn't play but three other guys popped up and played the role, you know. We know anybody can play the system. Everybody is ready, we saw it during training and now I'm seeing during the game. So we're happy that we can have those players that could be ready to step up by any moment. The bench today helped those secure the win. We had tired legs and we have a long week ahead of us. So it was very important that everybody was on the same page and everybody was ready to step up and secure the win.”
On starting the two-game west coast road trip well
“It shows the league that we’re ready to play anywhere and against any team. We came here, like I said before, with a team that is very, very competitive that have a really nice fan base and they have amazing players. We showed them that we can play here and dominate and win so we're just sending a message to we're ready and we’re not going to back off from anyone.”
Midfielder Paul Arriola
On the fast start to the match…
“One of our strength has been starting really well on the road. We come out with a lot of energy, we’re doing the right things. It’s just great to be able to get goals. We put chances away early and were able to capitalize. I think that’s the way we can play. The question is, can we keep that mentality and not drop, which often times we do. Today, we did a pretty good job but we can still get better and punish teams on the counter.”
On playing in front of LA Galaxy’s fans…
“It’s always great to play in front of your friends and family. This one meant a lot to me. I’m not the type of player to shush fans but today was tough and I think I was just a little hot-headed with everybody. But I’m just proud of my effort and sacrifice. Guys were cramping out there, including myself, just giving everything we had to get a result.”
On the shirt he displayed during his goal celebration…
“My mother-in-law is dying of cancer. Today could be the last time she ever sees me play. For me, it was tough but I wanted to send a message. Not only to her, but to everybody, to just keep fighting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.