FC Dallas Homegrown Jesús Ferreira was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire for the fourth week of the 2022 MLS season.
Fresh off a call up to the U.S. Men’s National Team for upcoming World Cup qualifiers, Ferreira tallied his first scores of the 2022 MLS season in record-setting fashion, becoming the first player in FC Dallas history to record a hat trick in the span of 10 or fewer minutes of game time (Watch all three goals here). He is the ninth player in league history to score a hat trick in the span of 10 minutes or less.
Ferreira opened scoring in the 26th minute, connecting on a cross from Alan Velasco and banging home a shot off the underside of the crossbar (watch here). Just four minutes later, a streaking Ferreira headed home a beautiful ball from Nanu (watch here) and he completed the hat trick – the first of his career – in the 36th minute with a strong shot from atop the 18-yard box to give Dallas a 3-0 lead (watch here). Adding to his remarkable day, Ferreira provided the assist on Paul Arriola’s 77th minute goal (watch here), which cemented FC Dallas’ 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers.
Ferreira was also named to MLSsoccer.com’s Team of the Week for Week 4. This is Ferreira’s first Team of the Week appearance this season and eighth overall since 2019.
FC Dallas (2-1-1) returns to action on Saturday, April 2, as they take on the unbeaten Chicago Fire (2-0-2) at Soldier Field (2:30 p.m. CT, Univision, TUDN, Twitter – English audio).
The MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.
