FC Dallas has signed goalkeeper and Academy product Antonio Carrera to a three-year contract with club options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, the club announced today. He joins FC Dallas as the club’s league-leading 33rd Homegrown Player. Per team policy, additional terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

Carrera, 17, joined the FC Dallas youth system as a 10-year-old in 2014 and was promoted to the FC Dallas Academy two years later. During his time in the Academy, Carrera won the Copa Rayados Silver Bracket in 2017 and 2018, was a Dallas Cup runner up in 2017 and was named the Wanda Cup Best Goalkeeper the following year. Last season, Carrera was part of the North Texas SC side that reached the USL League One playoffs.

Internationally, Carrera has been called up to the U.S. Men’s National Team at the U-15, U-17 and U-20 levels. He was included by U-20 USMNT head coach Mikey Varas for the squad’s January camp in 2022.

Carrera will be on loan with FC Dallas’ MLS Next Pro side North Texas SC for the 2022 season but is eligible to be recalled at any point during the season.

Name: Antonio Carrera

Pronunciation: Cuh-rare-ruh

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: March 14, 2004 (17)

Birthplace: Pachuca Hidalgo, Mexico

Height: 6-3

Weight: 150

Nationality: United States/Mexico

Transaction: FC Dallas signs goalkeeper Antonio Carrera to a three-year contract with club options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Carrera will be on loan with North Texas SC for the 2022 season.

