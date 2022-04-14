FC Dallas is one week away from its 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against USL Championship side FC Tulsa. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM CT on Tuesday, April 19 at Toyota Stadium and will stream on ESPN+.
FC Dallas vs. FC Tulsa
FC Dallas is 1-0-0 against FC Tulsa, formerly known as Tulsa Roughnecks FC, in U.S. Open Cup history. Dallas defeated the Roughnecks, 2-1, in the 2017 edition of the tournament at Southern Methodist University’s Westcott Field. Both teams were tied 1-1 heading into stoppage time when a shot deflected off a Tulsa defender to score the game winner for FC Dallas.
Ticket Information
General admission tickets for the third round match against FC Tulsa can be purchased here for $15 in sections 101-113 only. FC Dallas Season Ticket Members can contact their ticket sales representative to reserve their free tickets for the match. Fans can enjoy complimentary parking and access to the Winners Club presented by WinStar World Casino and Resort. The Toyota Stadium West and Northwest gates will open to the public one hour prior to kick off.
FC Dallas' Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup History
FC Dallas won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 1997 and 2016 and was the runner-up in 2005 and 2007. In 2019, FC Dallas shutout Oklahoma City Energy FC 4-0 in the fourth-round match at Westcott Field but was eliminated by New Mexico United in the Round of 16. FC Dallas has a 35-21-6 record all-time in the U.S. Open Cup and a 21-7-3 record all-time in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex.
About the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
In its 107th edition, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - U.S. Soccer's National Championship - has crowned a champion annually since 1914 – with the exception of 2020 & 21 due to COVID-19. The history-filled tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. In 1999, the competition was renamed to honor United States soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt.
The 2022 U.S. Open Cup winner will earn $300,000 in prize money, a berth in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy – one of the oldest nationally-contested trophies in American team sports – now on permanent display at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The runner-up will earn $100,000, while the team that advances the furthest from each lower division will take home a $25,000 cash prize.
The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third-longest continuously-run national cup tournament.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.