FC Dallas (6-2-4, 22 points) fell to the Vancouver Whitecaps FC (3-6-2, 11 points) 2-1 at BC Place Wednesday evening.
Game Summary
First Half:
13’ – SHOT (DAL) – Jesús Ferreira tried to sneak a right-footed shot past Cody Cropper but it went just wide.
16’ – SHOT (DAL) – Paul Arriola’s free kick attempt beat Vancouver’s wall but landed just over Cropper’s goal.
32’ – CHANCE (DAL) – Brandon Servania whipped in a cross towards the back post for Jáder Obrian’s run but his shot attempt was cut out by Cropper.
45’+3’ – GOAL (DAL) – Ferreira squared the ball to Arriola who was making a run from the right side of the box and snuck the ball under Cropper to give FC Dallas the 1-0 lead.
Second Half
47’ – SHOT (VAN) – Vancouver’s Ryan Raposo attempted a shot that went over the goal defended by Jimmy Maurer.
49’ – SHOT (DAL) – Arriola laid the ball off to Marco Farfan who attempted a left-footed shot from far out that was pushed out of danger for a corner kick by Cropper.
71’ – GOAL (VAN) – Cristian Gutiérrez’ cross from the left side connected with Brian White inside the box who headed the ball in the top left corner to tie the match 1-1.
90’+2’ – GOAL (VAN) – Lucas Cavallini sent Maurer the wrong way from the penalty kick spot to give Vancouver the 2-1 lead.
FC Dallas Postgame Quotes
Head Coach Nico Estévez
General thoughts on the match…
“The result was fair because we did not play well. We had a decent first half where we could have scored more than one goal. We had good attacks and good runs behind their backline. We were able to penetrate and get in good positions, but the end product was not at our finest today. We went up 1-0 but we know Vancouver always shows a reaction and playing in their stadium is difficult. We gave away two goals through mistakes and not being in the right position. This is a good learning experience because winning on the road is difficult. We have to maintain that focus throughout the 90 minutes, and we have to play our 100% best to get a result on the road.”
On Paul Arriola’s form…
“As a team we are finding ways to play dangerous accurate passes for Paul. In that sense, we are knowing each other more and we always figure out ways to see how we can affect opponents with these passes. The team is feeling comfortable and we are able to find those spaces for him so he can create danger.”
On the team bouncing back…
“It was a great experience for the team and the staff being out there on the road for this long. We will see when we come back who is available and good to go after missing this trip. We will prepare the best way possible to get the three points at home against Minnesota United. This has been overall a great experience for us, we will use this for when we go on another lengthy road trip again. We will use this to prepare them better for future road games.
Midfielder Paxton Pomykal
On the team’s reaction to the match…
“We’re not happy. We wanted six points on this road trip. In the first half, we did what we had to. But in the second half they scored two goals and that’s something we’ll have to reflect on. The boys aren’t happy and rightfully so. We’re holding ourselves accountable and to a higher standard. We’ll be ready to go on Sunday.”
On cleaning up individual errors going forward…
“It just happens. It’s not a lack of focus or anything or because guys aren’t trying their best. I had one against New England that led to a PK and we lost 1-0. I wasn’t trying to do that in the moment, of course. In hindsight, guys think about the decision they make but in the heat of battle it’s just a split-second decision.”
On the two-game road trip…
“Back to back road games tough, especially with one game midweek and you don’t get to go home. But we got three points and I really feel like we could’ve gotten six. And that’s crazy to say because it’s frustrating when you win one on the road and then lose one, it just shows the level and standard that we have for ourselves as a team this year. We don’t really feel like we should lose any games and be competing on the road or at home no matter what.”
