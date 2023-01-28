When Dakari Spear stepped on the court for the first time for The Colony boys basketball team, he began his quest to carry on a family legacy that had been started by his brother, Kahliel, and sister, Jewel.
Jewel engineered one of the greatest runs in the history of the Lady Cougars' girls basketball team, leading The Colony to at least the third round of the postseason all four years on varsity and a 98-35 record. She was named the most valuable player of District 8-5A as a junior after she averaged 24 points and 6.2 rebounds per game to go along with 116 3-pointers. Spear set the Dallas-Fort Worth area record for 3-point field goals in a season as a junior.
That was just the start of big things to come for Jewel. The Wake Forest guard led the ACC in scoring as a sophomore and helped USA Basketball to win the 2021 U19 World Championship in Hungary.
Kahliel, meanwhile, helped The Colony to an overall record of 24-10 as a senior in 2017-18. He averaged 15.3 points and 7.6 per game as a senior. Kahliel earned a spot on the all-district first team for his efforts on the court. He is currently a graduate student at Robert Morris, where he plays for the Colonial men’s basketball team.
Dakari has been playing for The Colony for about only three months, but he has already become a key contributor. Whether it involves going up for a rebound, finishing a dunk, a free throw or recording a steal, longtime Cougars head coach Cleve Ryan trusts Spear to play big minutes for The Colony.
Spear has rewarded Ryan’s trust in him by averaging a team-high 13.8 points and there have been several games in which he has led The Colony in scoring. He poured in 29 points in the Cougars’ 61-58 victory against Frisco Reedy on Jan. 20.
Spear hopes that his clutch play leads to a sixth straight playoff appearance for The Colony. The Cougars were 4-4 to begin the District 9-5A portion of their schedule, trailing third-place Frisco and Frisco Wakeland by one game for the final playoff spot.
In this week’s Star Local Media profile, Spear chats about creating his own legacy at The Colony, how intense the pick-up games were between him and his two siblings and why he chose the number zero for his jersey number.
SLM: Obviously, your sister and brother left quite the legacy during their time playing basketball for The Colony. What kind of legacy do you want to create?
DS: Really, just the same legacy. I want to carry what’s been going on here with my brother and my sister, and just doing what I’m doing and help my team to get further in the playoffs.
SLM: How intense were the pick-up games between you, Kahliel and Jewel growing up?
DS: It was crazy. It was always competitive. None of us wanted to lose. We just kept going back and forth until one of us would win.
SLM: How happy does it make you feel to watch your two siblings succeed, not only in high school but also at the collegiate level?
DS: It’s good. I love watching friends, family succeed. It helps me want to go harder and reach that goal.
SLM: How would you describe how your first season of playing high school varsity basketball?
DS: It’s cool. I’ve been around the program for a whole lot. I’ve known coach Ryan for a while, and for him to put faith and trust and start and play all of these big minutes as a freshman means a lot.
SLM: What has your father, Leronne, meant to you as far as your development as a basketball player?
DS: He’s just always training with us growing up. Just non-stop training and just helping us out. He saw that potential in us. He just kept working with us.
SLM: What do you remember about the first time that you dunked in a game?
DS: It was actually my first dunk in AAU when I tried it. I think I was 14 years old. It was the first time that I had ever tried to dunk. It was fun.
SLM: Did you choose to wear jersey No. 0 because of Damian Lillard or Jayson Tatum?
DS: I didn’t choose No. 0. I wanted to wear No. 9, but you can’t wear No. 9 in high school basketball. Zero was the next number.
SLM: The Colony is in a heated battle for a playoff berth. What is it going to take for the Cougars to pull through?
DS: Just one game at a time. We’ve got to focus and buy in to each game at a time. We hope that other people can lose as well. We’ve just got to keep winning.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.