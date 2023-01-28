Dakari Spear The Colony

The Colony freshman Dakari Spear is averaging 13.8 points per game.

When Dakari Spear stepped on the court for the first time for The Colony boys basketball team, he began his quest to carry on a family legacy that had been started by his brother, Kahliel, and sister, Jewel.

Jewel engineered one of the greatest runs in the history of the Lady Cougars' girls basketball team, leading The Colony to at least the third round of the postseason all four years on varsity and a 98-35 record. She was named the most valuable player of District 8-5A as a junior after she averaged 24 points and 6.2 rebounds per game to go along with 116 3-pointers. Spear set the Dallas-Fort Worth area record for 3-point field goals in a season as a junior.

