The Colony alum Jewel Spear helped to lead the U.S. National Team to first place in the FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup.
And Team USA did so in dominating fashion, finishing the eight-day tournament in Debrecen, Hungary, with a 7-0 record and winning by an average of 40 points.
Australia was the only team that posed a threat to the U.S. The Aussies trailed by just eight points, 36-28, at halftime of the championship game. But the Americans used a 19-10 run in the third quarter to create separation and went on to the win the Aug. 15 final by a score of 70-52 in Hodos Imre Sports Hall.
The U.S. opened Group A with a resounding 96-37 rout of Italy. Team USA jumped out to a 27-11 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Italians were held to 14 points in the first half of the Aug. 7 game.
Spear finished with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field, making 4-of-5 3-point attempts. She also contributed three rebounds and three assists while leading all Americans with a plus-minus rating of 36.
“I would like to thank the USA selection committee and coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to be a part of something special,” she wrote on her Twitter account. “I will always remember this experience.
“Despite health and safety protocol limiting the number of games that I could play in, I developed strong bonds with my teammates and coaches. Special thanks to my trainers, Josh Green, Tyler Relph and Tim Martin for helping me prepare. I’m grateful for everyone who played a part in me being able to say – I am a proud gold medalist.”
The U.S. fended off an early challenge by Australia to cruise to a 99-59 victory in the second game before closing out group play with a 97-36 rout of Egypt on Aug. 10.
Team USA began bracket play with its best effort of the tournament, earning a resounding 129-45 victory over Chinese Taipei in the Round of 16.
In the quarterfinals, the U.S. rode a strong offensive performance to a 98-64 victory against Spain on Aug. 13.
In the semifinals, Team USA held Hungary to 15 points in the first half, on their way to posting a 75-42 victory to clinch a berth in the championship game.
Spear recently concluded her freshman season at Wake Forest where she helped to lead the Demon Deacons to their second NCAA tournament appearance in school history — their first since the 1997-98 season.
Spear played a key role. The 5-foot-10 guard finished third on her team in scoring with 10.9 points per game, including 58 3-pointers, to accompany 2.8 rebounds and 28 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.