Staring at a 10-0 deficit and a potential 0-3 start to the season, The Colony found its stride late in the first quarter and never looked back in a 38-17 win against Denton on Friday night at Tommy Briggs Stadium.
It marked the first win of the season for the Cougars (1-2 overall, 1-0 District 5-5A Division I), who were on the wrong end of some bad luck in the first two weeks of the season. Corsicana had a goal-line stand in the final minute of a 14-7 win over the Cougars in Week 1. Last week, it was a strong third quarter by North Crowley that proved too much for as The Colony was unable to build on a halftime lead in a 40-21 loss.
Denton running back Coco Brown got off to another strong start for the visiting Broncos. Brown capped off a six-minute drive for Denton in the first quarter with a touchdown for a 7-0 Broncos lead.
Denton’s lead grew to 10-0 after the Broncos converted a sack fumble into a field goal.
“It was Coco Brown left, Coco Brown right,” said Rudy Rangel, The Colony head coach. “He nickel and dimed us.”
Brown finished the game with 203 rushing yards on 34 carries.
But The Colony answered with a solid rushing attack of its own.
Junior Kam Wesley, who missed the first two games of the season because of undisclosed reasons, made his presence known. He ran the ball for a score late in the first quarter to cut Denton’s lead to 10-7.
Davonte Dunn had 13 totes for 60 yards and a touchdown. Caden Chaulk rushed eight times for 51 yards. Shafiq Taylor had 49 rushing yards on five carries with a touchdown and also hauled in two pass receptions for 17 yards.
The Colony finished with 418 yards of total offense with 282 of that number coming on the ground. Denton generated 334 yards of offense.
The Cougars erupted for 17 points in the second quarter to take the lead for good. Their defense, meanwhile, held the Broncos to just seven points over the game’s final three quarters.
“We blocked a punt, scored two or three plays on the ensuing drive,” Rangel said. “We also had two picks. But we fumbled three or four times to allow them to stay in the game.”
The Colony senior quarterback Dylan Corbin completed 7-of-10 passes through the air for 136 yards with a touchdown.
Frisco Wakeland will be the next opponent for The Colony. The opening kick is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Ford Center at The Star.
