The Colony softball team has been a model of consistency.
Last season, the Lady Cougars were a young team and had to fill a couple of big holes after they lost a pair of Division I signees in Jayda Coleman (Oklahoma) and Jacee Hamlin (Texas Tech) to graduation.
Youth and all, The Colony overcame a shaky start to the season and clicked well during district play to qualify for the playoffs for the 10th straight year.
And with the Lady Cougars returning a majority of their roster from last season, they will look to extend their playoff streak to 11 consecutive years.
The Colony also got a big boost this offseason with the addition of senior pitcher and Lewisville transfer Tamya Waiters. She already has a two-hit shutout to her credit, which came Feb. 19 in a 15-0 victory for the Lady Cougars against Euless Trinity.
The 2022 season got off to a tough start for The Colony (2-2-1) in an 11-1 loss against a Flower Mound squad that was a state semifinalist in Class 6A last year. Lady Jag pitcher Landrie Harris finished with 15 strikeouts and allowed just two hits, both to sophomore Sabrina Wick.
The Colony rebounded on Feb. 18, earning a 7-1 win over Arlington Martin. Senior Olivia Wick went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the charge for the Lady Cougar offense. Junior Kaitlyn Moeller hit a two-run double in the bottom of the third inning to give The Colony the lead for good. Sophomore Allyson Acosta went 2 for 2.
Waiters earned the win on the mound, striking out five while allowing one run in 3.2 innings.
Later that day, The Colony rallied to earn a 4-4 tie against Grapevine. Olivia Wick had two hits and scored three runs. Sabrina Wick tied the score at 4 with a hit in the top of the fifth.
The Colony used an all-around performance to dominate Euless Trinity 15-0 on Feb. 19. Junior Sydney Young went 3 for 3 with five RBI, including a triple and a three-run home run.
Also on Feb. 19, Colleyville Heritage scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to break open a close game and give the Lady Panthers an eventual 7-3 victory. Sabrina Wick had a triple in the loss.
