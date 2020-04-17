Flower Mound alum Lauren Cox will realize her WNBA dream after all.
On Friday, the former Lady Jaguars was selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 3 pick of the 2020 WNBA draft, televised on ESPN and conducted virtually in accordance with social distancing measures due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Cox, joined by family, was on hand for the event’s telecast via remote setup. Prior to Cox’s selection, Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu was selected first overall by the New York Liberty and teammate Satou Sabally went second to the Dallas Wings.
“She’s been dreaming of this for a long time and has put in work day in and day out," said Sherika Nelson, Flower Mound head girls basketball coach. "What makes it more special is the person she is — she’s a great role model for young kids. She doesn’t cheat the game and doesn’t cheat workouts. She knows that what you put in is what you get out. I’m incredibly proud of her and can’t wait to see her play at the next level.”
It’s a gratifying moment for Cox, whose college career at Baylor was prematurely ended by the coronavirus outbreak. The 6-foot-4 post helped guide the Lady Bears to a Big 12 championship before having the remainder of her senior campaign cancelled March 12 just before play in the conference tournament could begin.
Despite the premature end of her time at Baylor, Cox cemented her status as one of the top players in the country — earning All-American first-team honors from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, the Associated Press, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and the John Wooden Award.
Over four seasons with the Lady Bears, including a national championship campaign in 2019, Cox averaged 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.3 blocks.
"I definitely take pride in my defense. I take it seriously," Cox said during ESPN's telecast. "When a player scores on me, I'm saying in my head that it isn't happening again."
“As a sophomore and junior, I saw her step up her leadership and be more vocal and more confident," Nelson added. "She was playing inside and outside with Kalani Brown that grew her game so much. About her sophomore year, you saw Lauren settle in and become confident in her ability to play at that level.”
Prior to suiting up in college, Cox carved out a generational career at Flower Mound as the nation’s No. 1 high school player. A McDonald’s All-American and two-time recipient of the Gatorade Texas Girls Basketball Player of the Year award, Cox guided Flower Mound to it’s lone state semifinal appearance in 2015 and averaged 21.8 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game as a senior.
“She’s left behind the fact that hard work gets you somewhere. She’s a kid that grew up in Flower Mound and has stayed true to her roots," Nelson said. "She went work and left a legacy of hard work, character and class. She’s someone who appreciates everything people do for her and she gives back to the game. She’s left a legacy of being a great mentor and I’m so proud of the way she has represented Jag Nation with class and pride.”
