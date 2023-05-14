The Flower Mound baseball and softball teams are moving on to the next round of the Class 6A playoffs thanks to a combination of dominant pitching, defense and timely hitting.
The Lady Jaguars clinched a spot in the regional quarterfinal series against Keller after recording a 2-0 victory of South Grand Prairie in Game 2 in the area round on Thursday.
Junior Brooke Hull provided all of the offense that Flower Mound needed, hitting a two-run single with two outs in the top of the second inning.
That was more than enough run support for the Lady Jaguars' pitching staff. Senior Abigail Jennings notched the win, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings before handing over the pitching duties to Hull, who struck out one in 1.2 innings. Senior Landrie Harris finished the game on the mound, striking out five in three innings.
Flower Mound (24-12) has outscored the opposition 29-1 over their last four games. The Lady Jaguars have a much tougher task this week in the regional semifinals against a Keller (32-8) team that is a winner of 24 straight games.
Game 1 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Keller. The scene returns to Flower Mound on Friday for Game 2. If necessary, Game 3 will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday at Argyle.
The pitching was just as good for Flower Mound's baseball team. After junior Zack James tossed a complete-game shutout in a 5-0 victory for the Jaguars in Game 1, senior Jacob Gholston followed suit in Game 2.
Gholston was dominant, striking out 11 against just one walk and four hits in a 9-0 victory on Friday.
Flower Mound's bats were just as hot, and it didn't take long for the Jaguars to get in a good groove as they built a 7-0 by the end of the second inning.
Junior Zane Becker ignited a four-run first with an RBI single. Junior Adrian Rodriguez delivered the big blow. Rodriguez clubbed a three-run home run, giving the Jaguars a 4-0 lead.
Flower Mound wasn't done.
One inning later, the Jaguars pieced together a two-out rally. Junior Josh Glaser hit an RBI single, and two batters later, Rodriguez drove in his fourth and fifth runs of the game to increase Flower Mound's lead to 7-0.
Junior Garrett Wallace crushed a solo home run in the top of the third to build the Jaguar advantage to 8-0.
Flower Mound tallied its final run in the fourth inning on a two-out single from junior Sam Distel.
Flower Mound (29-9-2) draws Allen (24-11) in the regional quarterfinals. Games 1 and 2 will start at 7:30 p.m., while Game 3, if necessary, will begin at noon Saturday. All three games will be played at Little Elm.
