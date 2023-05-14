Brooke Hull Flower Mound

Flower Mound junior Brooke Hull tossed 1.2 innings of scoreless softball in the Lady Jaguars' 2-0 win over South Grand Prairie in Game 2 of the Region I-6A quarterfinals on Thursday.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

The Flower Mound baseball and softball teams are moving on to the next round of the Class 6A playoffs thanks to a combination of dominant pitching, defense and timely hitting.

The Lady Jaguars clinched a spot in the regional quarterfinal series against Keller after recording a 2-0 victory of South Grand Prairie in Game 2 in the area round on Thursday.

