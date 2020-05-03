When the District 6-6A softball schedule began on March 10, it was anticipated that Marcus and Flower Mound would be among the teams in contention for the conference championship.
Part of that stemmed from the Lady Marauders and Lady Jaguars sporting some of the area’s more decorated senior classes, and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of softball season, DFW Fastpitch has opted to recognize the legacy left behind by those very seniors.
In lieu of its annual all-Metroplex team, the outlet recently released its list of all-Metroplex seniors — which included a combined five players from Flower Mound and Marcus.
The DFW Fastpitch panel selected seniors based on high school career performance and results.
Lexi Benson, Marcus, P
Benson exits the program as one of the most accomplished players to don Lady Marauder red and white. The signs were there early on when, as only a sophomore, Benson broke through in her first season on varsity and finished with team-highs of 10 home runs and 48 RBIs to go with a .443 average en route to 5-6A offensive player of the year honors.
She hasn’t looked back since.
Committed to Stephen F. Austin, Benson raked in 6-6A utility player of the year honors in 2019, balancing a .468 average with eight homers and team-highs of 38 RBIs and 35 runs while chipping in from the circle as well.
Prior to the season being cancelled, she was on pace to decimate some of those figures, having already eclipsed her 2019 homer total with nine bombs across Marcus’ first 17 games to go along with a .479 average and 28 RBIs.
Katie Sadler, Flower Mound, P
Speaking of players who wasted no time making an impact early in their varsity careers, Sadler carved out a starting spot as the Lady Jaguars’ go-to pitcher as only a freshman. She captured district newcomer of the year honors that season, posting 10 wins, a 1.52 ERA and showing promise as one of the bright, young arms in the Metroplex.
Sadler, who will continue her softball career at McLennan College, carried that momentum forward to the tune of all-district first-team selections in 2018 and 2019 where she helped guide Flower Mound to the playoffs three consecutive years, including a regional quarterfinal appearance in 2018.
One of several arms deployed by the Lady Jaguars this season, Sadler struck out 18 batters in 28.2 inning pitched.
Mikaila Kenney, Marcus, OF
A two-time all-district first-team performer, Kenney was a vital cog in the heart of a Marcus lineup averaging 8.7 runs per game before the cancellation.
For all of Benson’s firepower in the top third of the order, Kenney anchored the middle of the lineup to the tune of a .500 batting average alongside 18 runs, 18 RBIs and two home runs.
Despite an abrupt conclusion to her high school career, the outfielder still has some bright years ahead on the diamond — committed to play in college at Marshall.
Kayla Wallace, Flower Mound, OF
Wallace is among the most versatile athletes at Flower Mound, playing four years on varsity for the Lady Jaguars’ basketball and softball teams.
She was a three-time all-district performer in the latter, including first-team nods in 2018 and 2019, and was capable of hitting just about anywhere in head coach Mark Larriba’s lineup.
As a senior, Wallace was batting .311 following the team’s district-opening blowout of Lewisville, spraying that offense to produce 11 runs, 14 RBIs and a home run. She also flashed plenty of speed on the base paths, stealing three bases in a non-district ballgame against Allen early in the season, and will put that eclectic skill set to use in the years to come at SFA.
Maddie Johnson, Marcus, IF
Seeing time on varsity since she was a freshman, Johnson commandeered the middle infield for the Lady Marauders, on top of reps in the outfield and at first base, and used that acumen to turn in her best season yet as a junior — culminating in an all-district first-team selection.
Set to continue her softball career at West Texas A&M, Johnson was a key bat in the bottom third of head coach Christy Tumilty’s lineup, posting a .263 average alongside 11 runs and eight RBIs through 17 games.
