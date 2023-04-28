FLOWER MOUND – One thing that Flower Mound co-head softball coach Mark Larriba has come to appreciate about his Lady Jaguars is how his players pick up each other.
Senior Landrie Harris hit a home run and struck out 15, while senior Logan Halleman went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with two home runs and a triple in Flower Mound’s 6-1 win over Little Elm in Thursday’s Game 1 of a Class 6A bi-district playoff series.
Harris didn’t pitch until the sixth inning of Friday’s Game 2, and Halleman hit into ground-ball outs in her first two at bats. But the rest of the Lady Jaguars were there to pick them up.
Senior Anna Vibral hit a three-run home run, and the combination of senior Abigail Jennings, junior Brooke Hull and Harris combined for six shutout innings after Little Elm took a quick three-run lead to rally for a series-clinching 7-3 victory.
Flower Mound (20-12) will play Richardson in the area round next week. Little Elm ends its season at 14-11-2.
“We just said coming into a close-out game that it was going to have to be a team effort,” Larriba said. “We had multiple pitchers. I think we threw our whole staff. We had hits from everybody. Our team is playing well and we’re peaking.
“What people don’t understand is that we were injured last year and it carried into the fall. We started off slow because we were still recouping from injuries. Landrie is back. She’s not 100% yet, but she’s back. She threw 120 pitches yesterday and some today. Anna is coming back from arm surgery. It took a while, but we knew that if we stuck together, this time of the year would be good for us.”
Little Elm tallied just three hits off Harris in Game 1, but the Lady Lobos came ready to hit in Game 2.
Little Elm put its first two runners on base via a walk and a double by junior Maria Florentino. Senior Cadence Hernandez followed with a two-run double to give the Lady Lobos a 2-0 lead. After an error by the Lady Jaguars, senior Abigail Bucher lined an RBI single into right field, increasing Little Elm’s lead to 3-0.
“They came out battling in the first inning knowing that it was a win-or-go-home situation, and then we just went cold,” said Brent Achorn, Little Elm head coach.
Flower Mound didn’t hit any home runs in District 6-6A play, but the Lady Jaguars hit four in a two-game sweep of the Lady Lobos. Vibral hit the fourth long ball of the series over the fence in right field to tie the level the proceedings at 3-3 in the home half of the first.
Larriba changed pitchers in the second inning. Senior Abigail Jennings entered the game for freshman Audra Kruk. Jennings pitched 3.1 scoreless innings to help stabilize the contest for Flower Mound. Hull sent down the only two Little Elm batters that she faced before giving the ball to Harris, who polished off Flower Mound’s 20th win with a scoreless sixth and seventh to accompany three strikeouts.
“Audra was a little nervous starting her first home playoff game,” Larriba said. “She didn’t pitch bad, but we just wanted to go to Abigail because she has playoff experience. She came in and gave two great innings before giving it to Brooke Hull and Landrie.”
The speed that Flower Mound has on the base path then became a factor. Hull led off the third with a single, stole second and third bases before scoring on a throwing error to third base, and the Lady Jaguars led 4-3 for their first lead of Game 2.
Hull was on fire Friday. She didn’t allow a run on the mound, and with a bat in her hand, went 3 for 4. Hull increased Flower Mound’s lead to 5-3 with an RBI triple in the bottom of the fourth.
The Lady Jaguars proceeded to further distance themselves from the Lady Lobos in the fifth, taking a 7-3 lead after RBI singles from freshmen Adison Bicknell and Julisa Balderas.
