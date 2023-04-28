Abigail Jennings

Flower Mound senior Abigail Jennings pitched 3.1 scoreless innings in the Lady Jaguars’ 7-3 win over Little Elm in Game 2 of a bi-district playoff series on Friday afternoon.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

FLOWER MOUND – One thing that Flower Mound co-head softball coach Mark Larriba has come to appreciate about his Lady Jaguars is how his players pick up each other.

Senior Landrie Harris hit a home run and struck out 15, while senior Logan Halleman went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with two home runs and a triple in Flower Mound’s 6-1 win over Little Elm in Thursday’s Game 1 of a Class 6A bi-district playoff series.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments