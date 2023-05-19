Logan Halleman Flower Mound

Flower Mound senior Logan Halleman is fired up after she hit a triple during Friday’s Game 2 of a Region I-6A semifinal series against Keller. The Lady Jaguars defeated the Lady Indians 3-0 to force Game 3.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

ARGYLE – There was no panic in the Flower Mound softball team after the Lady Jaguars saw a late lead evaporate in a 2-1 loss to Keller in Game 1 of a Region I-6A semifinal series Thursday.

Not even after the threat for inclement weather forced Friday’s Game 2 to be moved from Flower Mound to Argyle – nor did a 45-minute delay less than 15 minutes prior to first pitch because of lightning in the area.

