Flower Mound senior Logan Halleman is fired up after she hit a triple during Friday’s Game 2 of a Region I-6A semifinal series against Keller. The Lady Jaguars defeated the Lady Indians 3-0 to force Game 3.
ARGYLE – There was no panic in the Flower Mound softball team after the Lady Jaguars saw a late lead evaporate in a 2-1 loss to Keller in Game 1 of a Region I-6A semifinal series Thursday.
Not even after the threat for inclement weather forced Friday’s Game 2 to be moved from Flower Mound to Argyle – nor did a 45-minute delay less than 15 minutes prior to first pitch because of lightning in the area.
Flower Mound’s current team has been in that situation before.
“This group, two years ago, went super deep,” said Mark Larriba, Flower Mound co-head coach. “We’ve been in rain delays before, move here, move there. Our first game against McKinney Boyd, we had a rain delay and were down 1-0 in the series. They didn’t panic. That’s a credit to their experience.”
Senior Landrie Harris tossed a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and senior Anna Vibral hit an RBI double with two outs in the first inning, leading Flower Mound to a 3-0 win and snapping a 25-game win streak for Keller in the process. Game 3 is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Argyle.
“We came together as a team,” Harris said. “Us seniors have done this in the playoffs before where we’ve lost Game 1, and I knew that if we came collectively together as a team, we would get the job done.”
And just like in Game 1, it was Vibral who gave Flower Mound a 1-0 lead in the first inning of Game 2. Senior Katie Cantrell reached safely on a two-out double then scored after Vibral hit a double off the wall in center field.
Keller played superb defense in the first two innings, including an over-the-shoulder catch from left fielder Delancey D’Amico to rob Adi Bicknell of a potential RBI hit later in the first inning. However, the Lady Indians had a breakdown that cost them in the third inning.
Cantrell hit the ball to the left side of the infield and the ball rolled past a defender, allowing junior Brooke Hull to score from second base and give the Lady Jaguars a 2-0 lead.
Hull’s speed on the base paths came into play in the fifth inning. In what has been a low-scoring series, a third run for Flower Mound proved to be crucial. Senior Logan Halleman lined a triple off the wall and then scored after Hull beat out the throw to first base to bump the Lady Jaguars advantage to 3-0.
“We were trying to put it in play,” Larriba said. “Keller has a really good defense, and we just wanted to keep the pressure on their ‘D’. If we put the ball in play, we’ve got speed and we can make things happens.”
That was more than enough offense for Harris, who dominated a potent Lady Indians lineup. She didn’t allow a Keller runner to get past first base all night. The only hit for the Lady Indians was a two-out single by Marissa Espinoza with two outs in the top of the sixth.
And Harris was backed by exceptional defensive play from the Lady Jaguars.
Flower Mound turned in three huge defensive gems in the fourth inning.
Junior second baseman Ashlynn Brothers reached out with her glove in shallow center field to rob Espinoza of a single. Cantrell hustled to throw out Mackenna Jackson just in two on a bunt for the second out. To cap off the frame, Halleman made a great play to field a ground ball and throw to second base for the third out.
Brothers added two more timely catches in the inning to help Flower Mound (25-13) complete the shutout of Keller (33-9).
“Ashlynn, specially, is amazing,” Harris said. “She’s worked so hard to get to where she is today, and I could not be more proud of her. Our defense is stacked. It’s so good. A ball doesn’t drop.”
Lady Jaguars force Game 3: See the best photos from Flower Mound's 3-0 win over Keller
