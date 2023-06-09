Flower Mound junior Zack James, pictured in previous action, tossed a complete game Friday despite given just 10 minutes to warm up. The Jaguars beat No. 1 Cy Woods, 6-3, to advance to Saturday’s Class 6A state championship game.
Cypress Woods has sat atop the Class 6A state baseball rankings for most of the season and didn’t have to deal with much adversity, especially later in the season. The Wildcats had won 22 of their previous 24 games coming into Friday’s state semifinal against Flower Mound.
It didn’t take long for the Jaguars to inflict a dose of adversity in the direction of the Wildcats – some of which was self-inflicted. Flower Mound chased Baylor pledge Mason Green after just one-third of an inning with the Jaguars capitalizing on several defensive miscues by the Wildcats during a four-run top of the first en route to a 6-3 victory from Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
Flower Mound (36-10-2) will play the winner of the other 6A state semifinal between Austin Westlake and Pearland in Saturday’s 4 p.m. title game back at Dell Diamond, where the Jaguars will look to capture their second state championship and first since 2014.
Green came into the game with a 13-1 record but was pulled after just 25 pitches, having given up four runs on two hits and two walks.
Control issues were noticeable by Green from the very beginning. Flower Mound junior center fielder Sam Erickson drew a five-pitch walk to start the game and later plated the first run on a wild pitch. Junior Josh Glaser made it 2-0 Jaguars with an RBI single.
The miscues continued for Cy Woods (38-5). The Wildcats attempted to turn a double play but the throw from third baseman Ethan Farris sailed into center field. Two batters later, an infield bunt single by senior Cole Ridenour plated another run for the Jaguars.
Green exited the game in favor of senior Chase Morgan after he issued a walk to junior second baseman Sam Distel. Morgan proceeded to surrender an RBI fielder’s choice to junior Andrew Robinson to make it 4-0 Flower Mound. Although Morgan limited the Jaguars to two runs over the game’s final six innings, the damage had already been done.
On the flip side, Flower Mound junior Zack James tossed a complete game. The media guide that was distributed to accredited media members listed senior Jacob Gholston as the Jaguars’ starter, but head coach Danny Wallace told The Dallas Morning News that Gholston didn’t feel great in the bullpen. So with 10 minutes left until first pitch, James was told that he would start.
James went the distance for the fourth time in the postseason, giving up three runs on eight hits with two strikeouts.
James, a TCU pledge, overcame two of situations when Cy Woods had runners at the corners to keep a Wildcat team that had averaged 7.3 runs per game to zero through the first four innings.
Morgan matched James’ zeroes on the scoreboard with three straight of his own to keep it a four-run game. The Jaguars finally broke through against Morgan in the fifth inning, getting an RBI single up the middle from senior Cole Ridenour to make it 5-0 Flower Mound.
Ridenour’s run-scoring single proved to be huge.
Cy Woods finally got to James in the home half of the fifth. The Wildcats got on the board after back-to-back doubles by Michael Minchich and Sam Myers. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Tristan Russell plated the second Cy Woods run. Flower Mound’s lead was reduced to 5-3 after an RBI single by McClane Helton.
But James admitted earlier in the playoffs that he loves pressure, and he handled it quite well in the game’s final two innings. He regrouped after giving up three runs in the fifth and allowed a total of one base runner for the remainder of the game.
Junior Adrian Rodriguez provided James with some breathing room in the top of the seventh, hitting an RBI single through the right side of the infield on a 0-2 count for a 6-3 Jaguar lead.
Several Flower Mound players and coaches stepped a few feet onto the field after a fly ball hit off the bat of Farris and caught by Ridenour along the first-base line in foul territory to seal the victory for the Jaguars.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.