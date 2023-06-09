Flower Mound Zack James

Flower Mound junior Zack James, pictured in previous action, tossed a complete game Friday despite given just 10 minutes to warm up. The Jaguars beat No. 1 Cy Woods, 6-3, to advance to Saturday’s Class 6A state championship game.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Cypress Woods has sat atop the Class 6A state baseball rankings for most of the season and didn’t have to deal with much adversity, especially later in the season. The Wildcats had won 22 of their previous 24 games coming into Friday’s state semifinal against Flower Mound.

It didn’t take long for the Jaguars to inflict a dose of adversity in the direction of the Wildcats – some of which was self-inflicted. Flower Mound chased Baylor pledge Mason Green after just one-third of an inning with the Jaguars capitalizing on several defensive miscues by the Wildcats during a four-run top of the first en route to a 6-3 victory from Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

