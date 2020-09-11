After the start to fall practice for Classes 5A and 6A was delayed by one month, The Colony head football coach Rudy Rangel wanted to make sure, when the first day came, that it felt like a special occasion for his Cougars.
On Sept. 6, the eve of the first day that the University Interscholastic League permitted public schools in the state’s two largest classifications to get on the field, Rangel and his staff were inside the field house placing numbers on every helmet.
Once players arrived at the field house on Monday, there were plenty of smiles as the Cougars in anticipation for the start of fall practice at Tommy Briggs Stadium.
"I've been looking forward to this day for a long time,” Rangel said. “The kids are excited. It's been a really long summer in a weird way. We've been out here a lot against each other since June 8th and we've gone three months, but to call it an official first day of practice is fun."
There was a time when Rangel wasn’t sure if there would be a season.
COVID-19 forced the UIL to cancel spring practice but in June allowed teams in counties where a stay-at-home order was in place to start voluntary summer strength and conditioning workouts.
With the UIL permitting schools to dedicate one hour per day during workout sessions to sport-specific drills, it has afforded The Colony more time to work on new schemes that had been installed by first-year offensive coordinator Caleb Hunt and first-year defensive coordinator Anthony King.
The Cougars are transitioning from a spread offense to a wing-T formation under Hunt and from a 4-2-5 base defense to a 3-4 under King.
Hunt and King were given promotions by Rangel following the departures of offensive coordinator John Killough and defensive coordinator Scott Johnson to Fort Worth Paschal. Killough was hired as Paschal’s new head coach while Johnson will serve as defensive coordinator.
Cougars senior quarterback Jonathan Roberson has greatly benefited from the extra time that he has had with Hunt. Roberson takes over under center after The Colony lost a 3,000-yard passer from a year ago in Mikey Harrington to graduation.
"I've been really front row center since my freshman year, since I got up here,” Roberson said. “I got to watch Jemel Jones. I got to watch Mikey. Really, he was a big help for me because I just took after him. I just kept him on his toes competing for that starting spot. He paved the way for me.”
Hunt will have a new set of wide receivers to work with after the graduation of three Division I-bound wide receivers in Myles Price (Texas Tech), Christian Gonzalez (Colorado) and Keith Miller III (Colorado), but seniors Semaj Hicks and Benji Nelson, and junior Shafiq Taylor are ready to pick up where Price, Gonzalez and Miller III left off.
"It's been crazy,” Nelson said. “We've been trying to go and get chemistry with the other receivers and quarterbacks. It was a little tough with COVID-19 hitting, but I feel like we've been able to get some of our younger receivers in there and get some work in. They're starting to look good."
With only five returning starters for the Cougars, The Colony’s defense, like the team’s offense, took a big hit due to graduation.
Returners such as senior Stephen McCollom, a third-year starter and two-time all-district selection who has been moved from defensive end to linebacker, and Taylor, a safety, will be counted on to guide a Cougar defense that is relatively young and inexperienced.
A welcome sight for King on the first day of practice was the return of senior safety Lawrence Smith, who missed six games last year due to a knee injury.
"We have a lot of fast people now,” said Khlyon Whitehurst, junior outside linebacker. “Not really a lot of big bodies, but we have a lot of fast people that attack the ball. I think the 3-4 fits us well."
One area that Rangel has had to address during the current pandemic is depth. He wants his Cougars to have a “next man up” type of mentality in case a player contracts the virus. Rangel plans to have the varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams all practice together so they can be ready to step in during a varsity game on any given Friday night.
The Colony put on the shoulder pads for the first time this season on Wednesday and held its annual team scrimmage on Saturday, the latter of which was crucial for the Cougars as they attempt to get their two new coordinators into as much of a rhythm as possible.
The lone preseason scrimmage for The Colony is set for Thursday night against Mesquite Poteet at Tommy Briggs Stadium.
The plan for the scrimmage, Rangel said, calls for one hour of scripted plays followed by one live quarter.
"We've got to get reps, and we've got to get it against another team,” he said. “Honestly, I want to line up right and be physical. Other than that, I don't care about much else."
