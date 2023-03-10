Less than one month after Marcus head football coach Kevin Atkinson retired after six seasons at the helm and 21 overall as a head coach, the Marauders have found their man.
Lewisville ISD announced on Friday morning the hiring of Grapevine coach Mike Alexander as head coach and athletic director at Marcus.
“Coach Alexander is known as an exceptional coach, person and program-leader,” LISD athletic director Cristie Liles said in a press release issued by the school district. “Coach Alexander brings a wealth of experience with him to Marcus and has a history of coaching winning programs and building relationships with his players, staff, parents, and community members. We are excited about the future of the Marcus football program under coach Alexander’s direction.”
Alexander takes the reins of a successful and tradition-rich Marauder program that has reached the postseason the last four seasons and won at least eight games in three of the last four years. Marcus advanced to the regional semifinals in 2019 and went undefeated in the regular season in 2020.
In the program’s 36-year history, Marcus has been to the postseason 22 times, including a pair of state championship games where they won the 1997 5A state championship.
Alexander called it an “extremely tough” decision to leave Grapevine. In his six seasons leading the Mustangs, the five-time district coach of the year amassed a 56-19 record, won four district championships and advanced to the playoffs five times. A Tom Landry North Texas Coach of the Year recipient in 2022, Alexander guided the Mustangs to the 5A regional semifinals four times, including the last three seasons.
Ultimately, it was the appeal of coaching a Class 6A program that drove Alexander into taking the job at Marcus.
“It’s just an opportunity to go to a 6A program that plays in a really competitive district and has the opportunity to play at the highest level,” he said. “And just the schedule is tough. You get to the play the best of the best. It’s something that every coach wants to do.”
Alexander met with Marcus principal Will Skelton and other school personnel on Friday, and he said that he will meet with his new team on the first day back from spring break.
Last season, Marcus went 6-5 and finished as a bi-district finalist. The Marauders featured a balanced offense, rushing for more than 1,000 yards as a team with 15 rushing touchdowns, while junior quarterback Cole Welliver threw for 2,263 yards and 17 scores. Defensively, Marcus got better as the season went along. The Marauders allowed 20 points or less in four of their last five games.
Alexander was impressed by the Marauders’ competitive spirit in just the short amount of video that he saw.
“I think there is so much potential there,” he said. “They were very competitive in their losses last year. When you see that in their video, you see little things that show how hard the kids are playing. You hope as a coach that you can go in and make a little bit of a difference. Hopefully that’s the case. It’s about starting and going in and building the relationships with these kids and getting to know the coaches and building the program around their strengths and weaknesses. It’s going to be a fun, fun ride.”
As for the style of play, Alexander said he will play to his team’s strengths.
“The first thing that we have do is go in there and see what we’ve got,” he said. “Defensively, we’ll be very multiple. I believe that Marcus had kids that are really intelligent and care a lot. They’ve invested a lot of time into making offenses work and keeping people off balanced. We’ll be based out of a 3-3-5 structure.
“Offensively, we don’t know. We’ve got to go in and see who the quarterback is. That’s always job one. You’ve got to find who your trigger man is and see what they do best. In my time at Grapevine, we’ve done everything from putting in an Air Raid system to heavy quarterback runs, play action. This year, we ran some triple-option stuff. We’ve got to go in there and figure out what they do best, and we’ll build a system based on that.”
