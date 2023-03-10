Mike Alexander

Mike Alexander was hired as Marcus head football coach on Friday.

 Submitted photo

Less than one month after Marcus head football coach Kevin Atkinson retired after six seasons at the helm and 21 overall as a head coach, the Marauders have found their man.

Lewisville ISD announced on Friday morning the hiring of Grapevine coach Mike Alexander as head coach and athletic director at Marcus.

