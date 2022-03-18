A new era for The Colony girls basketball team began this season.
The Lady Cougars hired Lindsey Pouncy as head coach after Colby Davis took the same job at Arlington Martin. The Colony showed promise under Pouncy, highlighted by a 5-1 showing at the Frisco Centennial Tournament in late December. Although the Lady Cougars didn’t qualify for the postseason, they have a lot of good pieces in their rotation moving forward.
Other coaches in District 10-5A took notice of The Colony’s talent level and rewarded the Lady Cougars with a total of four selections on the all-district team.
Junior forward Aaliyah Brown was named to the first team. Sophomore forward Rayna Williams landed on the second team. Senior guard Lani Berg and junior guard Kahlen Norris both earned honorable-mention selections.
Brown’s first-team selection came despite her missing two weeks of district play due to injury. But she didn’t miss a beat when she came back, and for the season, averaged 13 points and 11 rebounds. Brown had 27 rebounds in her team’s 57-37 win over McKinney Boyd on Dec. 28.
“Aaliyah’s strength and ability to snatch the ball, rebound and finish with contact is unlike anything I’ve seen someone do on a consistent basis,” Pouncy said. “Her impact and toughness inside never goes unnoticed by anyone that is in the gym, and her average of 13 points and 11 rebounds speaks for itself.”
Williams averaged nine points and seven rebounds, but it was her understanding of the game that made her threat whenever she passed or shot the ball, Pouncy said.
“Her instincts, toughness, IQ, ability to defend and increased confidence in handling the ball was invaluable to our team this season,” Pouncy said. “She has the potential to have so many dimensions to her game that she began unlocking throughout the season. We’ve just scratched the surface. Big things are to come.”
Berg, meanwhile, emerged as one of the top 3-point shooters for The Colony while adding hustle plays to help the Lady Cougars to maintain possession on more than one occasion.
“She worked, took college courses and played through a lot of adversity this season,” Pouncy said. “Her work ethic, positivity and leadership is going to be hard to replace.”
Norris brought an athletic presence to the Lady Cougars and also filled in admirably at point guard when Katherine Mejia was injured. For the season, Norris averaged 9.2 points, three rebounds and two assists.
“Her ability to shoot, get to the basket, defend and work ethic and competitiveness often left our team to look to her to make big plays,” Pouncy said. “She wasn’t our point guard, but when playing more athletic teams, she had to fill that role and was our best in handling the ball with pressure.”
