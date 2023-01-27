featured spotlight Frisco Lone Star's Jaylon Braxton earns MVP honor on 2022 Star Local Media All-Area Football Team Compiled by Star Local Media Sports Staff Jan 27, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! Jeff Dahlia There was little on the field that the Frisco Lone Star Rangers’ do-it-all star did not do this season, as Lone Star posted a 9-3 record and advanced to the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.In a district full of standouts, Braxton was voted as the 6-5A Division I most valuable player for his contributions in all three phases of the game.Braxton set the tone in the season opener against Texarkana Texas High, hauling in a 26-yard touchdown pass for the Rangers’ first points of the season.He would go on to record 41 receptions for 716 yards and six touchdowns, and also threw for a score.That would be a good season in its own right, but Braxton’s primary responsibility was on the other side of the ball at cornerback.There, he excelled, recording 55 tackles, with three for loss, 12 pass breakups, five interceptions, one forced fumble and a blocked kick.If that were not enough, Braxton also provided three punt returns for touchdowns on special teams.The four-star prospect, who is envisioned as a cornerback in college, entertained offers from all over the country before signing with Arkansas as an early enrollee last month. Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports American Football Games And Toys Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sports Stories Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Texas high school basketball state rankings (Week of Jan. 23) Basketball Roundup: Allen, Plano East girls pick up state-ranked wins Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: McKinney's Dylan Culbertson Cowboys Cancelled: Rumblings’ on Why’s Jerry Gone ‘Radio Silent’ DFW Pro Sports 'Mild Sprain': Latest on Mavs' Luka Doncic Ankle Injury Mavs Linked to Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell Trade; Can a Deal Work? Cowboys Keeping Quinn: Biggest Defensive Needs Star Local News Stories Authorities arrest 46 men during undercover prostitution sting in Frisco, Southlake Frisco Police Department arrested 23 people involved in multi-agency operation targeting demand for prostitution Kids, young and old, may love this indoor adventure park on track to be built in The Colony Father and son recognized by Plano and Richardson police departments Plans for second H-E-B location in Frisco to undergo further review Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads BANK OZK TURRENTINE DART SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY TOTAL MED SOLUTIONS ROLLING OAKS ROLLING OAKS BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD Bulletin
