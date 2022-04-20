The Frisco RoughRiders carried their win streak in their return to home Tuesday night, picking up their seventh consecutive victory with a 4-3 final over Northwest Arkansas. The Riders (9-1) utilized a four-run fifth inning to overcome a two-run deficit and held on down the stretch.
Frisco got a strong, two-inning performance in Kevin Gowdy’s first start of the season. The Naturals (3-7) plated their only runs of the night on one swing from John Rave, the outfielder’s first home run of the season. With one out and Robbie Glendinning aboard, Rave pulled a line drive down the first base line that cleared the fence. The 2-0 Nats lead was the first time this season the Riders failed to score first.
Riders pitching held Northwest Arkansas without a hit through the next three innings, thanks in part to 2.2 hitless innings from Seth Nordlin (2-1). Nordlin inherited two baserunners from Gowdy and left them stranded in the third to limit the damage to two Nats runs.
A four-run fifth inning started when the Riders loaded the bases with their first three batters to the plate against Alec Marsh (0-1). Following a Jordan Procyshen single, Kellen Strahm and J.P. Martinez both walked with nobody out.
Ezequiel Duran poked a base hit into right field to plate the first Riders run of the night and kept the bases loaded. Harris singled a run in between sacrifice flies from Blaine Crim and Justin Foscue, capping the four-run frame.
Dustin Harris and Josh Stowers produced the only multi-hit nights for Frisco, combining to finish 4-7 at the plate. After starting the season 0-8 in his first two games, Harris is 10-for-27 in his last seven games, recording a hit in all of them.
Foscue returned to Frisco Tuesday night after spending the first two weeks in extended spring training to soreness. Foscue scored a run and singled in his first game with the Riders in 2022, helping the middle three hitters of Harris/Foscue/Stowers finish with five of the nine Riders hits.
Frisco’s seven-game winning streak is the second-longest active streak in Minor League Baseball, trailing Triple-A Columbus who have won nine consecutive games. The Riders 9-1 start matches the 2016 RoughRiders for the best start through 10 games in franchise history.
Wednesday night poses to be a battle of left-handers as Frisco southpaw Avery Weems (0-0, 20.25) and Northwest Arkansas’s Drew Parrish (0-1, 6.75) headline game two. Weems threw two innings in San Antonio on April 13th and posted three strikeouts on four allowed runs. Wednesday will be the third start of the season for Parrish, who allowed three runs on four hits and a home run in each of his first two starts this season.
The first six-game series at Riders Field of the season continues Wednesday night with Texas Baseball Legends. Every Wednesday at Riders Field, be in the presence of some of the best to have a hand in Texas baseball. The Riders welcome former Riders manager and big-leaguer Steve Buechele to Riders Field on Wednesday, April 20th.
Thursday marks the first Thirsty Thursday at Riders Field, including the first Blue Norther Hard Seltzer Rowdy @ The River, featuring $2 Blue Norther Hard Seltzers, $2 drafts and the biggest Lazy River party in sports.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
