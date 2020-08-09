The Colony alumna Emma Garfield was one of eight female swimmers for the University of Arkansas swimming and diving team that was honored as Scholar All-Americans by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America on July 27.
The award recognizes student-athletes that achieved a 3.50 GPA or higher and were invited to compete at the national championships.
Garfield, an honorable mention selection on the all-academic team, recently completed her sophomore season for Arkansas. At the 2020 SEC Championships, Garfield’s times in the 200 breaststroke (2:13.44) and 400 individual medley (4:20.33) were personal bests. Her fastest time in the 200 IM occurred at Mizzou Invite, where she touched the finish line at 2:02.07.
As a freshman in Fayetteville, Ark., she placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.68) and fourth in the 200 breaststroke (2:19.3) at Kansas, and at the SEC Championships, swam to a season-best time of 2:14.5 in the 200 breaststroke.
The Colony was used to seeing fast times from Garfield during her career as one of the best swimmers to suit up for the Lady Cougars, but it was in the breaststroke where she etched her name amongst the top prep swimmers in Texas.
Garfield set a Class 5A record in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.74) Feb. 17, 2018, at the Lee and Joe Jamail Swim Center in Austin en route to state gold while also adding a silver in the girls 200 IM (2:02.95) to a resume that already featured one gold and two silvers despite not even competing at the UIL level as a sophomore.
As a junior, Garfield established The Colony records in the 100 free (53.85), 200 free (1:56.27), 500 free (5:10.23), 200 IM (2:02.49), 100 backstroke (58.33) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.70).
The times in the 200 and 500 free events had been owned by head coach Jennifer Peele and stood for 19 years.
Garfield didn’t compete in UIL competition as a sophomore in an effort to qualify for the Olympic team. As a freshman, she finished second at state in the 200 IM and fifth in the 100 butterfly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.