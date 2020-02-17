Several local girls basketball teams have known for some time they would be part of the playoff field.
Their future was a bit more cloudy as there were still some loose ends to tie up in district races.
As the season came to an end last Tuesday, it is now full speed ahead as the bi-district round of the playoffs gets underway on toight and Tuesday.
The local representatives include Sachse, Rowlett and Horn in the 6A field, Poteet and West Mesquite in 5A and state-ranked Sunnyvale in 4A.
The Mustangs completed another undefeated run to the 10-6A championship on Tuesday with a 48-19 win over Rowlett, their 69th consecutive district victory.
Sachse (27-6), the No. 17 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll, is the No. 1seed out of 10-6A, earning them a bi-district date with Allen, who was the surprising fourth seed out of 9-6A after getting stunned by Plano West on Tuesday.
It is almost poetic in a sense as it gives Sachse a chance to earn a measure of revenge.
The Mustangs advanced to the regional quarterfinals a year ago, dropping a last-second 50-49 heartbreaker to Allen.
Sachse, making its ninth straight playoff appearance, certainly has the tools to make some noise, as it did two years ago in earning the program’s first appearance at the state tournament.
There are seasoned veterans with seniors Adhel Tac, a 6-1 post who signed with TCU, and Tia Harvey, a 5-9 guard who signed with the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.
The Mustangs were dealt a blow prior to the start of the season when they lost SMU-signee Jayla Brooks for the year, but junior Brianna Salazar and freshman Journee Chambers have done a good job filling that void.
There is depth on the inside in 6-2 junior Elizabeth Woods, 6-1 senior Annie Forthman and 5-11 junior Sierra Douglas.
Junior guard Shanyais Rose has come on strong of late and freshman guard Crislyn Rose has been a breakthrough success and could be the next star for the Mustangs.
The opening challenge will feature an Allen team (22-13) that has not closed the season the way it hoped.
The Eagles went undefeated through the first half of the 9-6A slate, including handing district champion Plano its only district loss.
It has been a different story since, as they dropped five of their last six games.
Still, Allen has the talent to turn things around in a hurry. They have one of the most explosive scorers in the area in Tyler Jackson, as well as other very capable players in Zoe Jackson, Mackenzie Wurm, Alyssa Tarpley and Chelsea Okusagah.
Rowlett (15-18) finished tied for third with Wylie, and they elected to determine seeding with a coin flip, which the Pirates won.
Therefore, it will be the Eagles who draw 9-6A champion Plano in the bi-district round.
Rowlett is led by a trio of versatile players in seniors Reagan Warren and Madilyn Rodriguez and sophomore Nevaeh Zavala.
Warren is averaging 11.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, while Rodriguez is scoring 10.8 points and leading the team with 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals per contest.
Zavala can be a game-changer and leads the team in scoring at 14.6 points to go along with 6.4 boards.
Junior Taiyana Pitts leads the team in assists (2.6 apg) and Rowlett goes look deep, with seniors Mya Devance, Ryllie Booker and Hannah Rumore and junior Mallorie Miller.
The Eagles are making their fourth trip to the playoffs in a row and are looking for their first postseason win since 2018.
Plano was dealt a big blow early in the season when star Jordyn Merritt suffered a season-ending injury, but the Wildcats have found a way to not only endure, but thrive.
Plano rolled to the 9-6A title and at 29-4, they are ranked No. 7 in the TABC Class 6A state poll.
Senior Maggie Robbins, who along with Merritt were key performers on the state championship team from two years ago, has elevated her role, but in production and leadership.
The Wildcats have also gotten consistent efforts from juniors Amaya Brannon and Mikayla Eddins and sophomore Sanaa Murphy-Showers, as well as from junior Avery Foltz and sophomore Jaden Berry.
Horn is no stranger to the playoffs, having never missed out on the dance since becoming a varsity program in 2003.
The Jaguars faced Tyler Lee on Tuesday with the 11-6A title on the line, but the Red Raiders were able to rally from a double-digit deficit to post a 60-46 win and claim the championship and top seed.
That leaves them with a bi-district match-up with Waco Midway, the third-place team out of 12-6A.
Horn features one of the best pure scorers in the area in junior Jasmine Shavers, a 5-10 guard who is averaging 18.9 points per game, while also grabbing 5.8 rebounds and dishing out 3.1 assists per contest.
Senior Tra’Liyah Washington, a 6-1 guard, is scoring 10.6 points per night, junior Viencia Jackson has made big strides and is averaging 9.0 points and both are capable rebounders and passers.
Horn also has solid depth with senior Tynia Dotsy, juniors Asiya Sabr, Don’Yae White and Katelyn Cobb and freshman Camden Harston.
Horn advanced to the regional quarterfinals in 2017, but has been knocked out in the area finals by Sachse the previous two seasons.
As fate would have it, if the Jaguars and Mustangs both win their openers, they will meet in the area round for the third straight year.
