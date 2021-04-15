The Colony seniors Elizabeth Grabiec and Hudson Herring weren’t about to let anyone at the District 8-5A Tournament put a dent into their undefeated seasons.
In fact, Grabiec and Herring made it look easy.
Grabiec pinned all three opponents to capture the 215-pound title in the girls’ division. Herring won his first two matches by fall then dominated his way to a technical fall over Frisco Reedy’s Konner Evans in the 132-pound final.
Herring improved his record to 20-0. Grabiec is now 21-0.
Grabiec and Herring were two of six Cougars that placed in the top three of their respective weight class last week at Lebanon Trail High School, which earned each wrestler an automatic qualification into the Region 2-5A Tournament.
Josh Weatherall, a junior who is ranked No. 1 in Class 5A at 106 pounds by Texas Wrestling, captured second place at 106 pounds and scored 20 team points for The Colony. He began the tournament in dominant fashion, winning each of his first two matches by fall. In the final, he lost a 6-4 decision to Wakeland’s Zach Miller.
Tanner Wride, a senior, had a strong showing on the back side of the 170-pound bracket to earn a regional berth. He lost his first match to Frisco’s Diego Gutierrez, but after being relegated to the consolation bracket, Wride responded with four straight wins – all by pin.
Juan Merchan will serve as an alternate at 220 pounds. Merchan placed fourth.
This season, the UIL decreased the number of qualifiers that advanced from the district tournament to the regional tournament – from four in each weight class to three.
On the girls’ side, sophomore Tabitha Bowden (95 pounds) and senior Kiya Tillery (148) both punched their tickets into regionals after placing third. Bowden, a sophomore, clinched her spot after she pinned Lone Star’s Kelly Sous in the third-place match. Tillery, a senior, won both of her matches on the back side of the bracket to continue her postseason.
The Colony tied for fifth with host Lebanon Trail in the team standings. Independence, with 125 points, captured the team title. The Cougar boys, with 93.5, took seventh. Lone Star, with 183.5, edged Centennial, with 180, to win the boys division.
Wrestling for the District 2-5A Tournament begins at 9 a.m. Friday for the boys and at 2 p.m. for the girls. The boys finals are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by the girls at 4:45. The event will be held at Prosper Rock Hill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.