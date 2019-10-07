There is a little more than one month left in the regular season and all seven 11-6A teams still believe they have what it takes to be a part of the playoff field.
Few would have thought that Tyler Lee would hold sole possession of first place at any time this season, but that is right where the Red Raiders are after Friday’s 35-17 win over North Mesquite.
Tyler Lee is the only team at 2-0 and one of just two without a district loss, as reigning Class 6A Division II state champion and 11-6A favorite Longview sits at 1-0 after taking the week off with its bye.
There is a three-team pack at 1-1.
Mesquite notched its first district win with a 49-38 victory over Rockwall-Heath. Rockwall bounced back from its blowout loss at the hands of Longview with a 45- 7 victory over Horn, leaving the Yellowjackets and Jaguars tied with the Skeeters in third place.
North Mesquite (0-1) and Rockwall-Heath (0-2) are still searching for their first district victories, but they are still very much alive in a playoff race that could go down to the final week of the season.
Longview is still the team to beat and Rockwall seems to have gotten back on the right track after battling some injury issues and those two will likely claim two of the spots.
That heightens the importance when any of the other five teams square off with one another as tiebreaker situations start to come into the picture.
Mesquite and North Mesquite will renew their rivalry for the 50th time when they meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Horn is looking to bounce back, but it will not be easy as they host the high-powered Lobos at 7:30 p.m. Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath meet in another rivalry game, with the Yellowjackets looking to put together a win streak and the Hawks hoping to avoid a 0-3 start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.