Sunnyvale is off to another 3-0 start and will look to remain perfect on the season when they hit the road to take on Glen Rose at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Raider offense has been a machine, scoring at least 50 points in each of its three victories.
Quarterback Tripp McAda is 29-of-43 for 644 yards, an average of 22.2 yards per completion, with nine touchdowns and no interceptions.
Tripp McAda has spread the ball around to eight different receivers. Noah McDill (11-262, 4 TDs) and Will Van Vessem (10-130, TD) have been the top targets, while Max McAda (5-236, 3 TDs) is averaging 47.2 yards per catch.
The ground game has also been efficient, with Emmanuel Arinze (27-224, 3 TDs), Alex Luna (18-210, 4 TDs), Tripp McAda (20-134, TDs), Max McAda (5-69, 2 TDs) and Devin Sterling (11-66, 3 TDs) leading a unit that is averaging 8.4 yards per attempt.
The defense gave up some points in last week’s 57-41 win over Brownsboro, but much of that came after the Raiders had built a healthy lead.
Devin Sterling leads the defense with 29 tackles, including seven for loss. Jake Taylor (25 tackles), Tripp McAda (18 tackles, 3 TFL), Zachary Bartis (15 tackles) Ashton Wright (10 tackles, 4 TFL) and Daniel Cortez (10 tackles have all been active.
Glen Rose was a regional finalist a year ago but is off to a 0-3 start after losses to Grandview (38-14), Waco Connally (35-17) and Springtown (54-16).
Austin Worthen made the transition to quarterback and has completed 21-of-44 passes for 342 yards, but has four interceptions with no touchdowns. Tegan Stewart has also gotten reps under center, but has completed only 6-of-23 for 60 yards.
Freshman Sean Dodson (43-217, 2 TDs) and Worthen (39-144, 2 TDs) lead the ground game, while Nathaniel Ferguson (9-168) is a player to watch on the outside.
Ferguson (23 tackles), Braylen Meador (21 tackles) and Ricky Douglas (21 tackle) are among the defensive leaders for the Tigers.
These two teams hooked up last season in a game that shaping up to be a thriller, but it was cut short due to inclement weather.
In just more than 11 minutes of action, the teams combined for 48 points and 386 yards, with Glen Rose leading 28-20 when action was halted just before the end of the first quarter.
