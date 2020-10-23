The Colony had five turnovers a week ago go for four Frisco Wakeland scores, but the lessons that the Cougars learned from that game paid off when they face a similar scenario Friday night against Frisco Centennial.
The Titans forced four takeaways in the first half and even got a pick-six. But, all that Centennial was able to generate of those turnovers was 10 points. The Cougars made the Titans pay for those missed opportunities in the fourth quarter.
Kione Roberson, Robert Veasley Jr., Kamden Wesley and Kyle Taylor all scored on touchdown runs as part of a 28-point fourth-quarter explosion for The Colony, who rallied from a 10-point second-quarter deficit for a 42-24 victory at chilly Memorial Stadium.
“We learned a little bit of a lesson from last week,” said Rudy Rangel, The Colony head coach. “We had several turnovers, several mistakes, but we didn’t let it get us down and just kept our heads up and continued the positive vibes.”
The Colony’s power running game churned out 333 rushing yards on the night. Wesley led all rushers with 181 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns. Veasley Jr. contributed 64 yards on 15 carries. Roberson added 53 yards on seven carries with a score.
The turning point of the game came within the final 90 seconds of the first half.
Centennial (1-3 overall, 0-2 5-5A-Div. 1) appeared that it was going to ride a big wave of momentum heading into halftime after senior Gabriel Price jumped a route and returned an interception 60 yards for the touchdown to increase the Titan advantage to 17-7.
Centennial also converted three third downs of 12 yards or longer in the first half. Two of those led to the Titans’ lone offensive touchdown in that span of play – a 4-yard option run by senior quarterback Grayson Dayries.
“I thought we did some good things in the first half,” said Matt Webb, Centennial head coach. “I thought we had some opportunities with the takeaways, but we didn’t cash in. But, the effort was there and we were right in the ball game.”
But, on a night when The Colony’s running backs churned out big play after big play, Wesley showed that he can produce a big-yardage play of his own. With less than 90 seconds remaining in the first half, he burst 56 yards to the Centennial 5. He ran for a touchdown on the next play.
It was a big play for Wesley who overcame a fumble on the game’s first play from scrimmage. His touchdown run with 34 seconds left in the second quarter cut the deficit to 17-14.
Junior Shafiq Taylor also kept the Cougars (3-2, 2-1) within striking distance in the first half. He caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jonathan Roberson for the points of the game for the Cougars and later thwarted a promising Titan drive with an interception in the end zone.
Taylor finished with five catches for 62 yards.
“The kid is money,” Rangel said. “He’s only a junior. He’s only going to get better. That pick was phenomenal. The kid’s feet were almost at my chest. It was just incredible.”
Dayries had a solid outing with 211 passing yards on 17 of 30 passing, but The Colony defense applied heavy pressure in the second half and held him to just 12 yards on six carries, although one of those attempts resulted in a touchdown.
At one point in the second half, The Colony forced eight incomplete passes within a 10-pass span. Centennial was on the field for nine plays in the third quarter compared to 18 plays for The Colony.
“We just left the defense out there too long in the third quarter,” said Webb. “It kind of got away from us at the end. But, I was super proud of the effort that we gave tonight.”
All of the hard work by the Cougar defense allowed their offense to finish the game with a bang. Roberson side-stepped several Centennial defenders for a 27-yard touchdown run 50 seconds into the fourth quarter. The Cougars converted two fourth downs on that drive including a 5-yard catch by Taylor in which he stretched the ball past the first-down marker with his left hand.
That was just the start of a big finish for The Colony.
Veasley Jr., Wesley and Taylor scored on runs of 7, 20 and 6 yards within a five-minute span.
Taylor’s run came shortly after Centennial’s Jackson Marshall scored from 1 yard out with 4:08 remaining to make it a 35-24 score.
“It was exciting to establish those running backs,” Rangel said. “It’s one of our best rooms in the building. I thought the offensive line did a good job, too.”
