Having spent three years as the defensive coordinator for Arlington Seguin and the next three in the same role at DeSoto before accepting the job as Little Elm head football coach in 2014, Kendrick Brown was ecstatic to see the number zero as the final point total for L.D. Bell in the Lobos’ 37-0 Week One shutout over the Blue Raiders.
Little Elm boasted a strong defense that kept Bell to 160 total yards of offense as the Lobos posted their first shutout in three years – the last one came in the form of a 49-0 rout of Creekview on Oct. 19, 2017.
“There is nothing like the ultimate goal of getting a shutout,” Brown said. “That was a sweet feeling for our team just to dominate. I’m proud of our kids and extremely proud of our coaching staff. Both did a great job of putting that game plan together and executing it.”
Little Elm (1-0) is expected to face a more significant test this week.
North Forney (1-0) produced the biggest upset in the state a week ago as the Falcons held a potent Frisco Lone Star offense to 244 yards of total offense to stun the No. 2-ranked team in Class 5A Division I, 34-31.
Ty Collins rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown in the win.
North Forney never trailed in the game, getting on the board early with a 46-yard interception return by Antorius Hambric to go along with long touchdown catches by Kam Allen and Tyler Tucker for a 21-3 second-quarter lead.
The Falcons’ defense produced a goal-line stand in the first quarter and forced the Rangers to settle for a field goal after Lone Star had first-and-goal from the 4-yard line.
North Forney’s run defense stuffed Lone Star to the tune of 43 yards on 23 carries for an average of 1.9 yards per attempt.
“You look at them and they were a 7-3 team in Class 5A, had a few things go the other way,” Brown said. “They’re returning quite a few players. They’re just a seasoned team. What you saw last week was a team that was full of confidence, was talented. We’ve got our hands full. We’re going to go there and see what we are on Thursday night.”
Little Elm’s defense was just as opportunistic in its win over Bell.
The Lobos turned two third-quarter interceptions by senior Jordan Thompson and junior Bryson Hunter into a pair of junior Vashawn Thomas II touchdown receptions to increase what was a 14-0 halftime lead to 30-0 at the end of the third quarter.
Little Elm junior quarterback John Mateer completed 15-of-25 passes for 218 yards with two touchdowns.
“I thought (Mateer) did what we expected him to do,” Brown said. “He met those expectations. He’s a three-year starter. I think he had great command of the offense. He was calm. He had a lot of fun.”
Thompson’s interception came off a tipped pass while Hunter hauled in the second Bell turnover of the third quarter on a pass that was thrown near the sideline.
Brown credited Thomas, Hunter, junior defensive back Noah McCant, junior linebackers Tyson Bope and Isaiah Brooks and senior defensive lineman Jax Brown for their performances in Little Elm’s rout.
The Little Elm head coach said he was proud of the discipline that his defense displayed in maintaining their assignments to keep Bell’s option offense in check.
“I was a little worried,” Brown said. “LD Bell is a team with a lot of size up front and they do a lot of things up front that can hurt you with their style of offense, and I thought that our kids all played well and with great discipline. We needed to play good football for all four quarters and I was pleased.”
Now it’s onto a Week Two matchup against North Forney.
Kickoff for Thursday’s game between the Lobos and Falcons at Forney’s City Bank Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.