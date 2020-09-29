Weather Alert

...OZONE ACTION DAY... THE TEXAS COMMISSION ON ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY (TCEQ) HAS ISSUED AN OZONE ACTION DAY FOR THE DALLAS-FORT WORTH AREA FOR WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2020. ATMOSPHERIC CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE FAVORABLE FOR PRODUCING HIGH LEVELS OF OZONE AIR POLLUTION IN THE DALLAS-FORT WORTH AREA ON WEDNESDAY. YOU CAN HELP PREVENT OZONE POLLUTION BY SHARING A RIDE, WALKING, RIDING A BICYCLE, TAKING YOUR LUNCH TO WORK, AVOIDING DRIVE-THROUGH LANES, CONSERVING ENERGY, AND KEEPING YOUR VEHICLE PROPERLY TUNED. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON OZONE: OZONE: THE FACTS (WWW.TCEQ.TEXAS.GOV/GOTO/OZONEFACTS) AIR NORTH TEXAS: (WWW.AIRNORTHTEXAS.ORG) EPA AIR NOW (WWW.AIRNOW.GOV/INDEX.CFM?ACTION.LOCAL_STATE&STATEID=45&TAB=0) TAKE CARE OF TEXAS (WWW.TAKECAREOFTEXAS.ORG) NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS AIR QUALITY (WWW.NCTCOG.ORG/TRANS/AIR/INDEX.ASP)