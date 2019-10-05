Poteet’s 0-3 start might have caused some to overlook them in the battle for the 7-5A Division I race.
That would have been a mistake.
Coming off a solid win over Tyler Lee two weeks ago, the Pirates continued to prove they are a team on the way up on Friday with a 44-21 victory over Sherman at Bearcat Stadium.
Seth McGowan jumpstarted the Poteet offense, catching a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jaylond Police and then scoring on a 4-yard run to stake them to a 14-0 lead.
Sherman got on the scoreboard with a short touchdown run by Tate Bethel, but the Pirates came right back down the field and a 32-yard field goal by Matthew Sierra gave them a 17-7 halftime lead.
Poteet padded its advantage in the third quarter, as Police hooked up with Jailyn Graham on a 20-yard scoring strike to push the advantage to 24-7.
Sherman tried to hang around, as Bethel threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jacoby Hunt early in the fourth quarter to get back to within 10, but the Pirates had too much.
Police found Tristan Golightly for a 12-yard scoring pass and McGowan busted free for a 62-yard touchdown run to make it 37-14.
Sherman had one more scoring effort in them, but so did Poteet, with TJ McCollum finding the end zone on a 25-yard touchdown run to put the finishing touches on the 44-21 win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.