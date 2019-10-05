POTEET VS TYLER JOHN TYLER FOOTBALL
Poteet’s 0-3 start might have caused some to overlook them in the battle for the 7-5A Division I race.

That would have been a mistake.

Coming off a solid win over Tyler Lee two weeks ago, the Pirates continued to prove they are a team on the way up on Friday with a 44-21 victory over Sherman at Bearcat Stadium.

Seth McGowan jumpstarted the Poteet offense, catching a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jaylond Police and then scoring on a 4-yard run to stake them to a 14-0 lead.

Sherman got on the scoreboard with a short touchdown run by Tate Bethel, but the Pirates came right back down the field and a 32-yard field goal by Matthew Sierra gave them a 17-7 halftime lead.

Poteet padded its advantage in the third quarter, as Police hooked up with Jailyn Graham on a 20-yard scoring strike to push the advantage to 24-7.

Sherman tried to hang around, as Bethel threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jacoby Hunt early in the fourth quarter to get back to within 10, but the Pirates had too much.

Police found Tristan Golightly for a 12-yard scoring pass and McGowan busted free for a 62-yard touchdown run to make it 37-14.

Sherman had one more scoring effort in them, but so did Poteet, with TJ McCollum finding the end zone on a 25-yard touchdown run to put the finishing touches on the 44-21 win.

