The Bulldogs navigated 7-5A Division I on a bit of a tightrope in 2020. Unorthodox ballgames became something of a norm for North, which withstood a winless preseason to post a 3-3 record in conference play to qualify for the playoffs.
The Bulldogs have become postseason regulars with appearances in each of the past five years, but the program hopes to take the next step behind a roster that returns up to 14 starters from last season.
One area worth monitoring early on will be North’s defense. The Bulldogs surrendered 45.7 points per game last season and head coach Mike Fecci put a premium on getting better defensively during the offseason. In doing so, North promoted Aaron Matthews to defensive coordinator and made other hirings to the defensive coaching staff.
Fortunately for the Bulldogs, they have one of the area’s premier defensive linemen to help lead that pursuit up front. Senior Dylan Frazier is the heartbeat of that unit at defensive end, and although the Division I prospect has juggled those duties with playing tight end in the past, Fecci foresees the majority of Frazier’s snaps coming on defense this season.
The Bulldogs intend to deploy a three-man front to take advantage of their athleticism at certain positions, including opposite Frazier where North is encouraged by the potential of sophomore Zion Carter.
Senior Jake McClain brings a litany of experience to the Bulldogs’ linebacker corps, while senior Luke Paley, a Davidson commit who was used as a wide receiver last season, is making the move back to the secondary and will anchor the unit at safety.
An offense chalked in youth last season should enjoy a bit more continuity across the board. Junior Gavin Constantine is back to lead the unit at quarterback and will be joined in the backfield by senior Jadan Smith, who averaged nearly 6 yards per carry last season prior to suffering an ACL injury.
With star receiver JJ Henry graduated and headed to the SEC, the Bulldogs will lean on juniors Korbin Hendrix and Kyler Moore — both of whom saw regular playing time as sophomores — to lead the receiving corps.
North retains plenty of talent up front as well, including all-district lineman and senior Seteye Akpabio at guard and junior Jackson Taliaferro at center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.