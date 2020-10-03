The Colony Cano Dunn

The Colony senior Joshua Cano (15) and sophomore Davonta Dunn (26) celebrate a touchdown by the Cougars during Friday's home opener against North Crowley at Tommy Briggs Stadium.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn
For the second consecutive game, The Colony found itself in a close game in the fourth quarter.
On Friday night, the outcome went in favor of the Cougars.
The Colony forced an incomplete pass on fourth down after North Crowley had drove to the Cougar 42-yard line and hung on for a 24-21 win in their home opener at Tommy Briggs Stadium.
Kevin Albarran kicked the go-ahead 25-yard field goal with 2:29 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The night got off to a rousing start for The Colony as Cougar Nation watched Kione Roberson return the opening kickoff 88 yards and a quick 7-0 lead.
Roberson had 195 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns to help the Cougars (1-1) earn their first win of the season.
Kamden Wesley ran for 119 yards on 21 carries to lead The Colony rushing attack. 
North Crowley answered with a DeJuan Lacy 3-yard touchdown run for a 7-7 tie.
A fumble by The Colony led to a Jackson 17-yard touchdown run in the third quarter as North Crowley took a 14-7 lead.
A 53-yard pass from Cougars quarterback Jonathan Roberson to Shafiq Taylor set up a 4-yard TD run by Robert Veasley Jr later in the third quarter. The extra point was blocked. North Crowley led 14-13.
Roberson completed 5-of-11 passes for 121 yards. 
Kione Roberson rushed for an 18-yard TD in the fourth quarter to put the Cougars back in front and Kyle Taylor ran in the ensuing 2-point conversion to give The Colony a 21-14 lead.
